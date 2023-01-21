Anti-Party: PDP wields big hammer, suspends ex-gov, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Enugu State governor Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from the party. Nnamani is also PDP candidate for Enugu East in next month’s national election. He had been vociferously campaigning for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Debo Ologunagba said the former governor was suspended for anti-party activities. The statement said Nnamani was suspended “pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).” Also suspended, according to the statement are Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State), as well as five Ekiti State members. The suspension was with immediate effect. “The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our party to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from misrule,” the statement added.

