Anti-Party: PDP wields big hammer, suspends ex-gov, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Enugu State governor Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from the party. Nnamani is also PDP candidate for Enugu East in next month’s national election. He had been vociferously campaigning for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Debo Ologunagba said the former governor was suspended for anti-party activities. The statement said Nnamani was suspended “pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).” Also suspended, according to the statement are Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State), as well as five Ekiti State members. The suspension was with immediate effect. “The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our party to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from misrule,” the statement added.
Related Articles
National Honours: Buhari garlands Lawan, Ariwoola, Okonjo-Iweala, 446 others
…Gbajabiamila, Amina Mohammed, Adesina, Burna Boy, Adichie make list as FG rejects over 4,000 applications for recognition President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred National Honours on 443 Nigerians, including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and his spokesman, Femi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN: FG recorded N1.3trn Q3 fiscal deficit
…says Nigerian banks healthy lFederal revenue hits N2.3trn The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N1.3 trillion in the third quarter of this year, even as federally collected revenue, during the lected revenue increased in Q3 2020 compared with the preceding quarter, it was below collections recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pastor Taiwo Odukoya: My wife got best treatment, prayers
The senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has recounted the battle his late wife, Nomthi, fought for two years with cancer before succumbing to death last Tuesday. Odukoya, who appeared for the first time in public after the sad death of his second wife, told the congregation in his church […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)