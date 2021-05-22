News

Anti-tax agency arrests 40 suspects

Cross River State Anti- tax Agency has arrested forty suspects for illegal taxation. They are waiting for courts to resume before prosecuting them. Chairman of the agency, Bishop Emmah Isong made this disclosure on Thursday while celebrating its first anniversary in Calabar. “We have arrested forty suspects for illegal tax collection and handed them over to the police. They will be prosecuted as soon as the judiciary workers call off their strike,” he said.

According to Isong who is the Presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), he decided to serve in the anti-tax agency because “more than eight thousand of my members in the church left the state because of heavy tax.” He explained that his commitment to eradicating the illegal taxation in the state was total, and that those arrested will have their time in the courts, “even though my life has been threatened several times.” “They have threatened my life several times. It is the politicians behind these boys (collecting tax illegally) who threatened me,” he alleged

