Anti-terrorism coalition lauds Buhari, seeks improved support for the military

As the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration intensifies efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the cases of insurgencies and violent clashes in some parts of the country, a coalition of 80 civil society anti-terrorism campaign groups under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has commended the military, especially the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army for the successes they have recorded over the remnants of insurgents, bandits and separatist in the North East and other parts of Nigeria.

This is as the coalition advised that the nation’s Service Chiefs should be given the needed support and encouragement for the current momentum of operational successes to be sustained across the country

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while presenting its quarterly report for the third quarter of year 2020, which reviewed the progress of the war against Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, incidents of bandits and the activities of the military in protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the convener of the coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, who presented the report to the public, the effort of the President Buhari’s administration and the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in achieving noticeable landmarks in the war against terrorism and other violent activities across the country, despite some sponsored criticisms, must be commended for them to do more and keep the nation safe.

Odeyemi, who addressed the media alongside other members of the coalition, said it carried out an independent assessment of the security situation in some selected states of the Northeast, Northwest, the North Central, the Southeast, South south and Southwest states, where it assessed issues of banditry, clashes between herdsmen and farmers, bunkering, kidnapping among others.

“We must give credit to the President and Commander in Chief, President Buhari, our Service Chiefs, most especially the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the leader of the counter-insurgency operations for their painstaking commitment in the physical and professional welfare of the men of the Nigerian Army, other sister security agencies and their families. The support has energized them to put all they have online and that was the reason for the decapitation and the decimation of the insurgents and other criminal elements.

“Our organization, which comprises of over 80 civil society groups, have repeatedly said that the government should improve funding for the military in this fight against insurgents and other violent crimes. The war against terror is not a conventional warfare and it will not end until the terrorists and their sponsors have been found, stopped, and defeated. That doesn’t come cheap but with adequate funding, organised strategy and patriotism, it is achievable.

The coalition through the report also took a swipe at those it described as the “political wing of Boko Haram”, whom it accused of emboldening the activities of the remnants of the now decimated Boko Haram terrorist group, through their utterances, mostly politically motivated statements, aimed at destabilizing the incumbent administration.

Similarly, the report also frowned at situations where some states chief executives have failed to take appropriate actions and security advise to promote peace and security among ethnic nationalities in their states.

The coalition also raised concerns about some media practitioners and fake news, urging the need to be ethical and professional in their reportage and posts, saying, the capacity of the media especially the social media to influence and shape opinion is huge and it plays a critical outcome in the battle being fought.

“As the military continues to consolidate on the gains achieved in the fight against insurgency in the northeast and all other parts of the country, we think the focus of reportage should be geared towards ensuring that displaced persons are fully returned to their ancestral homes and stabilized in their communities and this will counter the negative narratives and ideology of the Boko Haram terrorists.”

“We want to also commend the establishment of the Army Super Camp IV as well as the launch of “Operation Sahel Sanity” in Faskari, Katsina State in July because it marked a new dawn in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other similar criminal activities in the North West region of the country”

The coalition also lent its voice to calls for change of service chiefs in some quarters, adding that replacing the Service Chiefs was not the way to go for now if the current momentum of military operational successes across the nation are to be sustained.

Like this: Like Loading...