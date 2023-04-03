News

Anti-Tinubu Protest: MURIC Sends Strong Message To Biden

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has implored President Joe Biden to compare Nigerians protesting in front of the White House against the presidential election in Nigeria to cynical, deluded, and fanatical Republicans who still admit that Trump won the US election.

MURIC stated this on Monday in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola in Abuja while reacting to the protest by the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Akintola said,  “A few misguided Nigerians have staged a protest in front of the White House in the United States of America against the outcome of the Feb. 25 election held in Nigeria.

He added, “We appeal to the US President, Joe Biden, to ignore the protesters. The Nigerian election was free and fair to a large extent. Ours may not be a perfect system yet, but it is neither brutish nor undemocratic. In fact, it was the best election ever conducted in Nigeria.

“The ruling APC did not win a landslide but lost sensitive areas during the elections including National Assembly seats.

“An election has been held and the winner has been declared by the electoral body. We have a President-elect and that is sacrosanct by all democratic rules. Stakeholders are, therefore, expected to accept the outcome or approach the courts if not satisfied.”Akintola added.

