Anti-Tinubu protesters demand cancellation of poll results, interim gov’t

Angry Anti-Bola Tinubu’s protesters yesterday stormed Abuja, to demand the cancellation of the Presidential poll results, constitution of an Interim Government and arrest of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The protesters who came in their numbers with several placards, marched round the popular Abuja Unity Fountain, chanting songs of disenchantment and lamentations. The group under the umbrella of the National Youth League for the Defence of Democracy (NYLDD), said the INEC Chairman who supervised the polls, had compromised his integrity by conniving with politicians to destroy Nigeria’s democratic principles and processes. One of the leaders of the group, Dr. Moses Paul, said the polls were not credible and has not produced any acceptable results to Nigerians. Paul urged President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute an interim government, while security agencies should also arrest and prosecute Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman for violating his oath of office.
