Anti-union practices: NLC pickets Corporate Affairs Commission

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday commenced a three-day picketing exercise at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), protesting the anti-labour practices of the management against its workers. As early as 8a.m., the unionists, who turned out in large numbers, blocked the entrance of the CAC building, preventing members of staff from gaining access to carry out their daily activities.

T he protesters led by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, accused the CAC Registrar-General, Garba Abubakar, of stalling staff promotion, misappropriating N396 million and had transferred married women out of the commission. While calling on the registrar to publicly defend himself on the alleged N396 million misappropriated fund, the unionists also accused him of trampling on workers fundamental rights and ill-treating them for exposing his corrupt deeds. However, the main bone of contention was the dichotomy in membership between the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC). Although the National Industrial Court (NIC) had made efforts to correct the perceived anomalies, our Correspondent learnt that some junior members of staff who were supposed to be registered in AUPCTRE were found to be enlisted in SSASCGOC.

Wabba said: “In the first instance, we will be here for three days. He should try to come out to address workers, because we have raised some fundamental issue of how he used N250 million to build a car park, how he used N35 million to fumigate the office, N86 million to upgrade the server, N25 million to paint the office, which is why he is afraid that the unions have exposed him and that is why he is fighting them. “We are here to make the point and to ensure that workers’ rights are not trampled upon. The fundamental issue is not about unionisation, no, it is about respecting workers’ right. It is not about the issue of member ship, but about defending the workers’ right.” Responding to the allegations, CAC’s Public Affairs Director, Duke Ukaga, said the claim of not allowing staff unionise freely was untrue, adding that there was no way the management could have embezzled government’s money meant for fumigation.

“The commission, being a very law abiding organisation, is obeying the rules of the National Industrial Court, which gave a ruling in December 2019 and May 2020, stating categorically that the union, which most of the staff had joined; Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), was a junior staff union and not applicable to senior staff. This is in line with the Trade Union Act, 2004 and 2005.

