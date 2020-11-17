News

Antibiotic exposure in children can lead to chronic conditions

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said children under age two who take antibiotics are at greater risk for childhood-onset asthma, respiratory allergies, eczema, celiac disease, obesity and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

 

These are the findings of a paper written jointly by the Mayo Clinic and researchers at Rutgers University in the U.S. Mayo Clinic, with more than 4,700 physicians and scientists collaborating across campuses in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota, is an American nonprofit academic medical center focused on integrated patient care, education, and research.

 

In the new study published in the journal ‘Mayo Clinic Proceedings,’ the researchers looked at 14,572 children born in Olmsted County, Minnesota in the U.S. between 2003 and 2011, 70 per cent of whom received at least one antibiotic  prescription during their first two years, primarily for respiratory or ear infections.

 

Consequently, the study found that antibiotics were associated with metabolic diseases (obesity, being overweight), immunological diseases (asthma, food allergies, hay fever and cognitive conditions or disorders (ADHD, autism), but effects varied among the different antibiotics.

 

 

The ‘Science Daily’ reported that Cephalosporins were associated with the most risk for multiple diseases, and uniquely autism and food allergies. Cephalosporins are a group of semi-synthetic broad-spectrum antibiotics resembling penicillin.

 

The researchers also found that risk increased with more courses of antibiotics and when given earlier in life — especially within the first six months.

 

Co-author of the study, Martin Blaser said, “The findings from Olmsted County provide evidence for broad and delayed effects of early life antibiotic exposures, and should change doctors’ practices in how often they prescribe antibiotics, especially for mild conditions.”

 

Blaser is the director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University in the U.S.

 

The findings are consistent with the hypothesis that the composition of the microbiome — the trillions of beneficial microorganisms that live in and on our bodies — plays a critical role in the early development of immunity, metabolism and behaviour

