Antibiotics, like surgery now effective to remove appendix – Study

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said having an operation to remove appendix may become a thing of the past after a study found antibiotics were just as effective as the surgery.

Findings of their study, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine,’ showed benefits and drawbacks for both treatment types. However, results of the research by the University of Washington, suggested antibiotics could help patients avoid surgery all together.

Appendicitis is a swelling of the appendix, a two to fourinch- long organ connected to the large intestine. Appendicitis can cause severe pain and it’s important for it to be treated swiftly in case theappendixbursts, whichcan cause life-threatening illness.

In most cases, surgeons would remove the appendix in an appendectomy – scientists aren’t sure why people need an appendix, but removing it does not harm people.

The National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom said: ‘If you have appendicitis, it’s likely your appendix will need to be removed as soon as possible.’ This is because the appendix can burst as early as 48 to 72 hours after symptoms start.”

Like this: Like Loading...