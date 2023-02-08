News

Anticipate the release of ' PHEELZ GOOD' EP

About a week ago, breakout Nigerian artist, songwriter, award-winning producer (Fireboy DML, Davido, Olamide), and multi-instrumentalist, Pheelz announced the release date of his upcoming sophomore EP, ‘PHEELZ GOOD’ with the release of a sensual and upbeat single, “Stand by You”.

“Stand by You” is Pheelz’s first single of the year and sets the tone for his upcoming EP ‘PHEELZ GOOD’ due for release on February 10.

He said ‘ I am excited to share this new music with the world, I poured my heart and soul into this song and I hope it will connect with people in a special way.”

Pheelz continues to make waves throughout music and culture. Time and Rolling Stone notably touted “Finesse” [feat. BNXN] on its “Best Songs of 2022.” TIME asserts, “There’s a reason “Finesse” became a TikTok sensation in February: its chorus is one of the catchiest of the year, an unfiltered ray of sunshine.” Showing no signs of slowing down or stopping, he recently joined forces with French Montana on the hip-hop remix of “Finesse”.

This year, the rising Afropop star is set to accelerate his meteoric rise through releases like “Stand by You” and Pheelz Good.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the ‘PHEELZ GOOD’ EP.
‘PHEELZ GOOD’ Tracklist: 01. Ballin
02. Stand by You
03. Feels Like Summer
04. Electricity (ft Davido) 05. Finesse (ft BNXN) 06. Pablo Escobar
07. Emi Laye Mi
08. Ewele

A satisfying tracklist featuring some of your favourite tunes! We have no doubts about the success of this project and we’re excited about what the future holds for Pheelz. So save the date! And let the countdown begin!

 

