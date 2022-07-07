Anticoagulants benefit patients with strokes, blood vessel disorders, others – Experts

The high incidence of strokes, heart, blood vessel conditions, among others, has prompted experts to explore anticoagulants for prevention and management, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Abudu Aladdin, a 56-year old Nigerian architect had reported for duty on that fateful morning when he suddenly felt dizzy. During his efforts to regain balance Aladdin collapsed before his colleagues who promptly intervened and rushed him to the nearest private health facility in Ikeja. Subsequent medical tests revealed that Aladdin had suffered a stroke which resulted in his untimely death. Globally, stroke is the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). One in four persons is in danger of stroke in their lifetime.

In Nigeria more than 100,000 cases of strokes occur per year, making these conditions a disease of public health concern. The profile of strokes has prompted experts to focus on both their prevention and effective management to curb their high prevalence. A Consultant Haematologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Prof. Vincent Osunkalu said, “If you are talking about medical conditions such as strokes, particularly thrombocyte stroke and other cardiovascular (CDV) disorders, anticoagulants have been found to benefit affected patients.” Anticoagulants or blood thinners are medicines that prevent blood clots from forming.

They do not break up clots that someone already has; they can stop those clots from getting bigger. However, medical experts said it’s important to prevent as well as treat blood clots because clots in the blood vessels and the heart can cause heart attacks, strokes, and blockages of blood vessels. This is why patients that experience medical conditions highlighted above can find anticoagulants beneficial.

Similarly, Eliquis, which belongs to a group of medicines called anticoagulants can also help in the prevention of blood clots; it has been found to be useful in the management of thrombocyte stroke, heart diseases and other blood vessel disorders. Recall that Pfizer recently introduced Eliquis with active pharmaceutical substance apixaban, into the market. Eliquis, an anticoagulant drug, is indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

In addition, it is indicated for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery. A randomised trial demonstrated that apixaban, the active ingredient in Eliquis substantially decreased the risk of stroke or systemic embolism without increasing major bleeding. Dr. Dike Ojji, a consultant cardiologist at the Department of Internal Medicine, College of Health Sciences, University of Abuja & University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja, said apixaban, the active ingredient in Eliquis demonstrated a superior stroke/systemic embolism prevention by 21 per cent, superior profile in reducing major bleeding by 31 per cent and superior reduction in all-cause mortality by 11 per cent versus warfarin.

Warfarin is used to prevent blood clots from forming or growing larger in the blood. The consultant cardiologist said among other medical conditions for which anticoagulants are useful are certain heart or blood vessel diseases, an abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation, a heart valve replacement condition, medical cases in which persons face the risk of blood clots after surgery as well as congenital heart defects. Speaking further, he said abnormal heart rhythm or atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart, is associated with considerable morbidity, including an increased risk of cognitive impairment, a three-fold increase in the risk of heart failure, and a five-fold increase in the risk of stroke. Experts said with thinner blood and improved circulation people will have less risk of vascular accidents (such as clots and hemorrhages) affecting the brain, eyes, heart, intestines and limbs. The endocrine glands will function better as well, thus producing more youthful amounts of hormones.

On how anticoagulants work, Prof. Osunkalu told the New Telegraph that some patients with CVD conditions have protein D deficiency, protein F deficiency, and factor 5, all of which “Are primary disorders in which the patient always forms a blood clot. Most times affected patients have blood clots in the back of the leg or calf. If it is not properly taken care of the clot could dislodge and go to the lungs, heart or brain, factors that could result in fatality and or morbidity. He stressed that in all these medical conditions there’s a need for the blood to be thinned so that it doesn’t easily clot; making blood become thin is what anticoagulants can achieve.

Osunkalu stressed that certain inflammatory conditions, especially inflammation of the pancreas could cause blood to clot. In addition, Osunkalu said patients that are obese especially when they are bedridden also need anticoagulants. “A person that has a fracture is immobilised and given special orthopedic gadgets to keep his legs in one position/ place for a long time, is supposed to be administered anticoagulants to prevent this blood which is sluggish from clotting. Osunkalu said some patients who have old age related disorders and are long-term diabetics may use anticoagulants,” he added. While Osunkalu affirmed that anticoagulants can be used as preventive medicine, he stressed that they are prescription drugs. “You can’t buy them from the shelf yourself.”

