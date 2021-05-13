Antioxidant in mango protects against cancers (2

Health

Antioxidant in mango protects against cancers

The mango season is here, and people are having their fill of the mango fruit. Mango has been known in India since very early times. There are over 1,000 different varieties of mangos. Most of the cultivated varieties have arisen from four main species – Mangifera indica, Mangifera sylvatica, Mangifera odorata, and Mangifera zeylanica.

Cuts diabetes

Mango leaves help normalise insulin levels in the blood. The traditional home remedy involves boiling leaves in water, soaking through the night and then consuming the filtered decoction in the morning. Mango fruit also have a relatively low glycemic index (41-60) so moderate quantities will not spike your sugar levels.

Improves sex

Mangos are a great source of vitamin E. Even though the popular connection between sex drive and vitamin E was originally created by a mistaken generalisation on rat studies, further research has shown balanced proper amounts (as from whole food) does help in this area.

Improves digestion

Pawpaw is not the only fruit that contain enzymes for breaking down protein. There are several fruits, including mangoes, which have this healthful quality. The fiber in mangos also helps digestion and elimination. Remedy for Heat Stroke. Juicing the fruit from green mango and mixing with water and a sweetener helps to cool down the body and prevent harm to the body. This is also good for those who suffer from internal heat, hot flashes and anxiety.

Boosts Immune system

The generous amounts of vitamin C and vitamin A in mango, plus 25 different kinds of carotenoids makes it an important natural immune booster. A strong and healthy immunity is essential for a healthy life. A good immunity protects against common illnesses such as colds, coughs and general weakness, and also against more serious and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis and high blood pressure.

Skin food

Do you know that mango is one of the best skin friendly medicine around? Just blending up the ripe mango along with the peel and applying to the face is fast and easy. Mangos contain beta-carotene, which is converted by your body to vitamin A. Both Vitamin A self-repair. Mangos clear clogged pores and eliminate pimples. For those who want smooth, shinning and healthy looking, I advise you give mango a trial. Apply the fresh paste of mango to your face every night. It is a matter of weeks before you hear people commenting on your glowing skin.

Blood tonic

While we tend to focus attention only on the mango fruit most of the time, it is important to remind ourselves of the other part of the mango tree. The stem bark of mango trees are good natural blood tonic. Boil half a kilogram of the stem of Mango in 10 liters of water and allow to infuse overnight. Drink half a glass twice daily.

Fever

The soft, immature leaves of mango are good remedies for fevers. Boiling the matured leaves of mango along with other leaves such as Neem (dogoyaro) orange and lemon grass is a popular recipe for fever in Nigeria. However, the tender leaves of mango alone can be used for fever with very good results.

