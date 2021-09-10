Sports

Antonio named PL Player of the Month for August

Posted on

 

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for August after an impressive start to the domestic campaign.

The 31-year-old has scored four goals in the Hammers’ opening three top-flight games, including a brace in his side’s 4-1 win over Leicester which saw Antonio become the club’s all-time Premier League record goalscorer, reports Sky Sports.

He scored his 50th Premier League goal for West Ham the following weekend in the 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Antonio’s fine start to the season has coincided with West Ham’s continued run of impressive results, with David Moyes’ side second in the table and unbeaten in the league so far this season after they secured Europa League qualification last term.

Jamaica international Antonio played a pivotal role in that campaign, scoring 10 goals in 26 Premier League games and he has carried that form into the new season.

He beat off competition from team-mate Said Benrahma, Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, Eric Dier of Tottenham, Demarai Gray at Everton and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to win the monthly accolade.

