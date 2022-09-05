Sports

Antony scores, Rashford hits brace as Man United end Arsenal’s unbeaten run

Posted on

Manchester United’s £82m new boy Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford got two as Erik ten Hag’s men ended Arsenal’s 100 percent start to the season at Old Trafford. The Brazilian opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time in the pulsating duel, sweeping a shot into the far corner. Rashford claimed the assist for that and then, after Bukayo Saka had levelled on the hour, the England striker profited from two clinical United counter-attacks. Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of both, splitting the Arsenal defence for Rashford’s first, then sending Christian Eriksen clear as the Dane provided the striker with a tap-in. It was Rashford’s first Premier League double since December 2020, helping lift them to fifth in the table. Arsenal remain top. However, after their excellent start to the season, manager Mikel Arteta will be concerned at how easily his side were opened up, although the Gunners did have a first-half Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR. Having failed to prise Antony out of Ajax at the start of the summer and with the attempt to sign Ten Hag’s first choice transfer window target Frenkie de Jong stalling, United went back for the Brazilian in the wake of those awful defeats to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Sports

Rudiger ejected from Chelsea training after Kepa bust-up

Posted on

  Antonio Rudiger was ejected from a Chelsea training session on Sunday after being involved in a bust-up with team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga. As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, tempers flared at Cobham the day after the Blues lost their unbeaten record under new boss Thomas Tuchel following a shock 5-2 home loss to West Brom, reports […]
Sports

Arsenal, Aston Villa fight over Onuachu

Posted on

Top English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined in the race to land Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, According to Corriere dello Sport, Genk striker Paul Onuachu is attracting interest from many clubs across England and Europe. Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the sides who seem to retain an interest in […]
Sports

Musa to retire after World Cup, Eguavoen reveals

Posted on

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa will quit the national team after the next FIFA World Cup, interim manager of the team has revealed.   The coach came under criticism for inviting some players including 29-year-old Fatih Karagümrük winger ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana and the coach said […]

