Anxiety as Anambra faces security chal

Three months ago Anambra State woke up to learn about the killing of four policemen at Omogho and Mkpologwu communities in Aguata and Orumba North Local Government Area by unknown gunmen. A few weeks later three policemen and two soldiers were also killed by the same unknown gunmen at Okacha junction and Awkuzu junction in Anaocha and Oyi Local Government Areas. While the state police command were busy grappling with the mystery behind the killings, men of the Nigerian Correctional Centre was also killed by the unknown gunmen and later the newly commissioned zone 13 Police headquarters was attacked and three persons died during the attack.

Similarly, three other policemen were killed by the same unknown gunmen at Isofia community where Prof Charles Soludo was holding a meeting with the youths of his home town. And at Afor Igwe along Onitsha old road two other policemen were also killed.

What has remained a common feature is that the suspected gunmen always take along them guns from their victims. So far, two General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) belonging to the police are missing, indicating that the gunmen are equipping their armoury for future attacks.

Though the Anambra State Police Command had earlier announced that five persons were arrested in connection with the attack on Soludo’s security details and later the command recently announced that nine persons were also arrested in connection with the killing of policemen at Soludo’s home town. However, none of the suspects have been paraded before the press and the command is yet to make public the number of gunmen that carried out the killings at Isofia on that fateful day.

