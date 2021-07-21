News

Anxiety as cholera outbreak hits Gombe

The Gombe State Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Response Team headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau has hinted about the rising cases of cholera in some parts of the state. He disclosed this yesterday in Gombe, the state capital, while presenting face masks and other kits to religious leaders, saying that this had been effectively controlled using recommended NCDC/ WHO protocol with the materials provided through funds promptly approved and released by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Response Teams, however, urged the residents to drink safe and potable water, as well as to hygienically prepare all foods to be consumed and to report to the nearest healthcare facilities if they develop symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

On the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the country and the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in some states of the federation which the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic, the deputy governor said health was a priority agenda of Governor Yahaya and thus his continued support for response activities against COVID-19 through timely release of funds.

