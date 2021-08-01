Anxiety as Enugu APC holds ‘peaceful’ congresses without result sheets

*It’s not true – Congress C’ttee Chair

The local government and ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took place in Enugu State on Saturday without the official result sheets.

This is because the officials deployed in the 260 wards of the state for the exercise did not come to the Congress venues with the result sheets.

They claimed it was not handed over to them.

The development is already raising tension among members of the party in the state, as the fate of the contestants still hangs in the balance.

Speaking to journalists in Enugu on the development, the Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, confirmed that he received the reports about missing result sheets.

“The fact is that in all the 260 wards, I have received calls that there were no results sheets. It was INEC officials that first alerted me about it,” Nwoye said.

He, however, said the exercise was peaceful and there was no parallel congress across the state.

But the Chairman of the Congress Committee in Enugu State, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu debunked the allegations that 260 result sheets were missing in the congress exercise, describing the story as the tale of those who wanted the committee to forcibly dance to their tune.

He wondered how 260 result sheets could be missing and there would still be harmony and peace in the exercise amongst party members thus justifying the fact of the unpopularity of those pushing such false stories.

Meanwhile the congresses took place in the 260 wards of the state without any fracas.

At the Eke ward 2, in Udi Local Government Area, which incidentally is the ward of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu; Mr Eze Philip was returned as the Chairman with Ikechukwu Okafor and Ene Uchenna were elected as Secretary and Vice Chairman, respectively.