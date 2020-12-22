Metro & Crime

Anxiety as gunmen kidnap driver, passengers of Abuja-bound bus in Edo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Anxiety heightened Tuesday in parts of  Edo State as heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers siezed all the passengers of an 18-seater commercial bus along the Benin-Auchi-Abuja road.
The bus belongs to a popular transporter in Benin the state capita.
The fully loaded bus was said to be heading to Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday when the gunmen swooped on the passengers between Ehor and Iruekpen communities.
Eyewitnesses said several of the passengers “were forcefully taken into the bush‎”.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted on the incident refused to answers calls by this paper.
There has been worry by motorists and travellers plying Benin-Auchi expressway following the siege to the route by bandits who terrorize the route.
Investigations revealed that the gunmen have continued to cash in on the absence of security operatives on the road in the early hours of the day and moments after 4:00pm when policemen on stop and check would have left the various checkpoints, to carry out their nefarious acts.
As at the time of this report, the whereabouts of both the passengers and driver of the commercial bus were yet to be ascertained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa Assembly summons deputy gov, Auditor General over COVID-19 funds

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, has summoned the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emmnauel Akabe, who is the state’s Deputy Governor to appear before it on Thursday. Also to appear before the committee is the state’s Auditor General, Riyanu Lamus. They are expected to answer questions […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two, abduct 10-year-old boy in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Armed robbers yesterday killed two people and abducted a 10-year-old boy, Chimeremezie Izu, from his parents’ house in Asaba, Delta State. The robbers invaded the Izus’ house about 3.37am at No. 5 Kelvin Street, new General Hospital Road, Ani Ngene Avenue, Core Area 4, GRA, Asaba, the state capital. The Director-General (DG), Young Nigerian Rights […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC to partner Kwara hoteliers to fight financial crimes

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Chapter of the Association of Hotel Owners has agreed to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the anti-graft agency’s efforts to fight financial crimes in Nigeria. The Chairman of the Association of Hotel Owners in Kwara State, Chief Isaac Adeyemi, made the pledge on Thursday when he led executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: