Anxiety as gunmen kidnap driver, passengers of Abuja-bound bus in Edo

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Anxiety heightened Tuesday in parts of Edo State as heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers siezed all the passengers of an 18-seater commercial bus along the Benin-Auchi-Abuja road.

The bus belongs to a popular transporter in Benin the state capita.

The fully loaded bus was said to be heading to Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday when the gunmen swooped on the passengers between Ehor and Iruekpen communities.

Eyewitnesses said several of the passengers “were forcefully taken into the bush‎”.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted on the incident refused to answers calls by this paper.

There has been worry by motorists and travellers plying Benin-Auchi expressway following the siege to the route by bandits who terrorize the route.

Investigations revealed that the gunmen have continued to cash in on the absence of security operatives on the road in the early hours of the day and moments after 4:00pm when policemen on stop and check would have left the various checkpoints, to carry out their nefarious acts.

As at the time of this report, the whereabouts of both the passengers and driver of the commercial bus were yet to be ascertained.

