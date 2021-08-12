Anxiety as Marburg virus disease breaks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Concern and worry about the Marburg virus disease outbreak in Guinea has been pervasive in the West African sub region including Nigeria with the public and stakeholders focusing on the next steps. Experts have recommended the establishment of integrated disease surveillance and response, setting up Epidemic Preparedness & Response (EPR) Committees, avoiding the consumption of bush meat, among other strategies to prevent the spread of the disease into other countries in the region, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

On August 8, 2021, there were 401,439 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide and the total number of deaths from the pandemic had reached 4.3 million. The number of new infections and that of deaths are, no doubt massive. Although, the scale of the burden this imposes on humanity has continued to send shock waves across the universe, the West African sub region has again been hit with a new virus. The African Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported the outbreak of first-ever case of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in Guinea, a country in West Africa. A statement issued by the world body from Brazzaville/ Conakry on Monday August 9, stated, “Health authorities in Guinea today confirmed a case of Marburg virus disease in the southern Gueckedou prefecture. This is the first time Marburg, a highly infectious disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, has been identified in the country, and in West Africa.”

What is Marburg?

Marburg virus is a hemorrhagic fever virus which causes Marburg virus disease in humans and nonhuman primates. The virus is considered to be extremely dangerous. Illness begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days. Case fatality rates have varied from 24 per cent to 88 per cent in past outbreaks depending on virus strain and case management. Marburg, which is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, was detected less than two months after Guinea declared an end to an Ebola outbreak that erupted earlier this year. Samples taken from a nowdeceased patient and tested by a field laboratory in Gueckedou as well as Guinea’s national haemorrhagic fever laboratory turned out positive for the Marburg virus. Further analysis by the Institut Pasteur in Senegal confirmed the result. In Africa, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

Mode of transmission

According to the United States (U.S.) Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the Marburg virus disease is very contagious. Once an individual is infected with the virus, Marburg can spread through human-tohuman transmission via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with the virus. Although there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus, supportive care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improves survival. A range of potential treatments, including blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies, are being evaluated.

Contact tracing

Efforts are underway to find the people who may have been in contact with the patient. An initial team of 10 WHO experts, including epidemiologists and socio-anthropologists are on the ground helping to investigate the case and supporting the national health authorities to swiftly step up emergency response, including risk assessment, disease surveillance, community mobilisation, testing, clinical care, infection prevention as well as logistical support.

Next steps

The concern and worry with the Marburg virus outbreak is what should be next steps with regards to containing its spread in West Africa and beyond given its highly contagious nature. The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said the potential for Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks. “We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way.” Gueckedou, where Marburg has been confirmed, is also the same region where cases of the 2021 Ebola outbreak in Guinea as well as the 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak were initially detected.

Surveillance

Moeti said cross-border surveillance is also being enhanced to quickly detect any cases, with neighbouring countries on alert. The Ebola control systems in place in Guinea and in neighbouring countries are proving crucial to the emergency response to the Marburg virus. On his part, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi, a public health physician with a Diploma from the prestigious Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said the outbreak of MVD, is not a good development but not unexpected for economic reasons. “It means the West Africa is at risk because of movement of infected persons from DRC through Guinea. The likely fruit bat host is also found in forests in Nigeria and some other West African countries. He said, “Now that we are aware, we can improve on our disease surveillance and response capability.

At the ports and borders, internally from the primary healthcare centre (PHC) to notify the communities, hospitals and health workers including patent medicine vendors and traditional medicine practitioners to let them know and be “our eyes and ears so as to report any unusual diseases especially one with bleeding manifestation around them.” According to him, this is the best method of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) component called Community Surveillance. On what should be done to prevent it from spreading to Nigeria, he said: “There are 774 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria who are to make the IDSR work from Community Surveillance and coordination with the Activation and functionality of the LGA. Other things to do include setting up Epidemic Preparedness & Response (EPR) Committees; and Disease Control Rapid Response Team (RRT) as stated in the National IDSR guidelines. In addition to community led LGA team, the states and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are to also ensure isolation of patients for care after laboratory confirmation in only containment facilities done for suspected cases to urgently diagnose & manage the cases.

The disease being in the same family as Ebola virus disease. Asiyanju said, “We beat ebola before, we can do so again.” We must not panic but do what will prevent it and manage the outbreak if it occurs. Such as: Report to hospital when you are sick.

“The disease starts with fever, headache, and severe feelings of being unwell and within three to five days, vomiting, diarrhoea, weakness abdominal pains and cramps. He said death occurs usually from the severe dehydration and around seven to 11 days during this bleeding stage, adding that three to nine people out of 10 may not survive. Spread can be from contact with fruit bats habitats which can be in caves or abandoned buildings. Or eating of Bush meat or rearing of pigs exposed to these bats.

He urged Nigerians to be careful, not to consume bush-meat or work in abandoned buildings with bat habitat without protection. A Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi said although, one case only has been identified in Guinea but like other viral diseases, it has the tendency to spread to thousands of people within a short period of time. Olugbogi also advised all passengers or visitors from areas where cases of Marburg has surfaced should be put on red alert so as to reduce the spread of the virus.

