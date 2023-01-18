News

Anxiety as Osun tops list of politically violent states

A civil society group, Peoples’ Advocates, has expressed its displeasure over the SBM Intelligence report ranking Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022 The group lamented that Osun, which was rated the third most peaceful state, should be on the top of the ladder of states associated with political violence.

It made the lamentation in a statement by its Chairman, Bayo Alade. New Telegraph recalls that SBM Intelligence, a research organisation, in its recent report ranked Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022. According to the report, a total of five people were killed in 11 politically motivated violent attacks in Osun. SBM stated that election related violence included the attack on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While speaking on the report, Peoples’ Advocates held that: “The recent report by an intelligence group (SMB intelligence) that rated Osun as the state with highest political violence case in 2022 is disturbing. “It is even more alarming going by the trend of political violence cases like disruption of campaign billboards, attack on political offices, among others that have been reported in the state just 15 days into 2023 and a few weeks to the February general election. “We call on all political actors in the state to play by the rules and excuse violence. We equally charge the security agencies in the state to be up and doing. “Osun had been rated as the third most peaceful state in Nigeria before, descending from that ladder should be a cause of concern for every stakeholder.”

 

