Anxiety as Osun tops list of politically violent states

A civil society group, Peoples’ Advocates, has expressed its displeasure over the SBM Intelligence report ranking Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022

The group lamented that Osun, which was rated the third most peaceful state, should be on the top of the ladder of the states associated with political violence.

It made the lamentation in a statement by its Chairman, Bayo Alade on Tuesday.

New Telegraph recalls that SBM Intelligence, a research organisation, in its recent report ranked Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022.

According to the report, a total of five people were killed in 11 politically motivated violent attacks in Osun.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...