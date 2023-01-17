Metro & Crime

Anxiety as Osun tops list of politically violent states

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

A civil society group, Peoples’ Advocates, has expressed its displeasure over the SBM Intelligence report ranking Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022

The group lamented that Osun, which was rated the third most peaceful state, should be on the top of the ladder of the states associated with political violence.

It made the lamentation in a statement by its Chairman, Bayo Alade on Tuesday.

New Telegraph recalls that SBM Intelligence, a research organisation, in its recent report ranked Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022.

According to the report, a total of five people were killed in 11 politically motivated violent attacks in Osun.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One person kidnapped in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped one person in Kwara State. They were reported to have also shot one other person, who is said to be in critical condition. The incident was said to have happened late Wednesday between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. The names of the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police arrest 32 suspects for various offences in one month

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…recover arms, ammunition, others The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested 32 persons in the last one month for various offences, including armedrobbery, defilement, murder, cultism, vandalism, kidnapping and others. The spokesman for the command, SPBenjaminHundeyinannounced the arrest while parading thesuspectsandexhibitsrecovered at the state Police headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday. Hundeyin said that the suspects […]
Metro & Crime

Students, shop owners killed in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author       Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Not less than eight students of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) were killed in a ghastly accident that occurred in Akungba-Akoko Saturday. The accident, which happened when a truck carrying cement lost control and rammed into a shop very close to the university campus, also left several shop owners dead. One of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica