Anxiety as Oyo councillors draw battleline with Makinde

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, councillors in Oyo State have expressed their bitterness towards Governor Seyi Makinde. The councillors accused the governor of depriving them of their rights and placing them in bad reckoning before the electorate through some of his implicative utterances during the 2018/2019 campaign period. The legislators’ frustration was revealed in a leaked voice note from their WhatsApp platform.

In his address to colleagues contained in a 16 minutes 56 seconds voice note on the councillor’s WhatsApp platform. One of them, Tajudeen Adediran, Majority Leader, Kajola Local Government Area, recalled one of Makinde’s many political utterances in the heat of the faceoff between the governor and former Oyo State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), which according to him has placed them on tight stead against constituents at the ward levels. He said: “The governor had made some utterances that have now implicated us and he must rectify.”

Recalling events during the face-off with Oyo ALGON where Makinde accused the group of experiformer All Progressives Congress (APC) council bosses of being fixated on huge funds in the councils. A development which Adediran said had misled the general public into seeing council officials in the state as inheritors of the said local government money. Adediran explained that Makinde declaration, a mere political statement, has heaped upon them (local government Chairmen and Councillors) an undeserved pressure, as public anticipations are upped against them from constituents who now expect unusual dole-outs from them, having inherited huge council funds as painted in Makinde’s defence against the opposition APC. He noted that the league of 351 current councillors across the state deserve better treatment from the governor, considering that they passed through every stipulated procedure to clinch their position, unlike their predecessors in office, adding that their demands are legitimate. He added: “We have been patient enough. We all must speak up now so that the governor may know our plights.

All we demand are our rights. What we want is for the governor to accord us the right treatment. “Our emergency cannot be compared to the former crop of councillors in the state during the Late Abiola Ajimobi’s regime, which was handpicked. “We in our case obtained our forms and went through the electioneering campaign processes normally and that is why the governor must also do what is right for us, under the law.” The councillor lamented their inability to meet up with philanthropic responsibility to their teeming supporters during the just concluded Islamic fasting and the Eid-el Fitri period.

He said: “It is inappropriate for us to keep quiet in the face of all this and hide our feelings because we are all unhappy with the governor. We are not happy with him. “We are not satisfied with all that he is doing. And it is the norm for him to do certain things for us, yet we are not asking for gifts from him, we are only asking for our rights.” Adeniran wondered why members are passive on the matter saying they are all dissatisfied with the governor and none of them can vouch for praying for him wholeheartedly.

“I believe none of us is praying sincerely for the governor as we are not satisfied with what he is doing.” Speaking further, the Kajola LG house leader implored colleagues to speak up and avoid hypocrisy in the spirit of the justconcluded Ramadan, reiterating that all they are asking of the governor is not a dash but their constitutional entitlements. Another councillor from Ibadan Zone, who pleaded anonymity in a telephone conversationwithNewTelegraphNewspapers confirmed the development and said the governor has truly disappointed all the council legislators. He also revealed that the WhatsApp forum has been down and another created because one of Makinde’s elder brothers was discovered spying on them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...