Anxiety as schools resume for another term

The second term academic session begins this week and while pupils are enthusiastic about reconnecting with classmates, many parents and guardians are apprehensive. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

M any parents are currently in dilemma on how to recover from the expenditures incurred during the Christmas and New Year celebrations and shoulder the other responsibilities of the family. Top on their priorities for the New Year is preparations for their children who will be resuming for their second term academic session after the heavy expenditure on the children during the Christmas and New Year holidays. School fees While some parents are already prepared in terms of school fees and stationeries, it appears that others spent all their resources buying rice, chicken and Christmas clothes for their children.

Investigations have shown that a lot of factors would affect payment of school fees this term. Apart from the challenge of too much expenses during the Yuletide, other factors include non-payment of December salary, poor preparation strategies and other unforeseen circumstances Bayo Adetokumbo, a resident of Karu in Abuja said he was fully prepared for the January school resumption until the sudden demise of his younger brother shattered his plans to settle the school fees of his five children.

“It’s a tradition in my family that we start saving for our children school fees at least two months to resumption time and that was exactly what we did this time until the sudden demise of my younger one claimed all the savings.

As it stands now, I don’t know how I will go about payment of their fees yet but I believe the school management will understand with me and give me time to clear off the bills because the little cash that is left will go into our feeding,” he said.

Prudent celebrations

For Ikani Joel, he kept his children school fees at a corner untouched because he is aware that school will resume and children fees will be paid. “Payment of school fees is on my list of top priority. As a result of that, I kept their school fees in a corner. Of course there were temptation prompting me to spend the money during Christmas but I was very careful.

Rather than touching their school fees I bought cheaper Christmas clothes for them, they were happy and I was relieved at the end. I’m just waiting for school to resume; I am very ready, “Joel said. A respondent who didn’t want to disclose her identity said she planned to used her December salary for her children school fees since her husband’s salary went into Christmas celebration but she has not been paid her December salary.

She added that she is somehow stranded now because she has not been paid till now and her children’s school is resuming on Monday the 6thg of January. “I am so confused now because my children school will resume on Monday and I have not been paid my December salary. We spent my husband’s salary for Christmas with the intention that mine will go into school fee payment but up until now, I have not been paid. I am just confused now because no alternative plan is on ground,” she said.

Backlogs

Idoko Johnson is a father of five children and has been on job hunt for years now after he lost his former job owing to years of non-salary payments. He said that apart from this term school fees, he is owing last term’s school fees.

“I have thought it over and over how the payment of fees will be because I have not even paid last term’s fee and another term is resuming in a matter of days. I am only calling on the federal government to create more job opportunities and also make it accessible. I want the government to map out ways to put an end to the idea of getting a job through those in authorities because that is what is killing us in this country.

Appointments should be based on qualification and competence because I don’t even know how I will go about payment of school fees but I believe this year will be a year of relief to me and my family,” he said. In the case of Oloche Gabriel, there is wisdom in planning ahead as it helps one to avoid been taken unawares. “I don’t like pressure so I pay my children school fees yearly, I pay for three terms at once. As such, I’m free from termly school fee pressure. It’s all about planning. If you plan it well you can achieve it with ease,” Oloche said.

Atim Omo said she is not ready now but she will pay the fees eventually. “I have no plans for the school resumption for now but I will pay because the school is not resuming until next two weeks. I have only one child so I’m not really concerned. I don’t have any special preparation to make because she is still a small girl,” Omo said.

Abubakar Komi said there is no amount of preparation that will be enough for January school resumption because December expenses usually affect the long school list. “The one that bothers me more is my children that are in boarding school. After paying school fees one has to renew uniforms and buy beverages for them. It’s really not easy but we thank God for making us parents because a lot of people wish to have children but they don’t. I thank God,” he said.

Daily thrift

Ladi Ojoma, another parent said he has devised a clever way of meeting up with the demands of school fees at the beginning of the year. “What works for me is daily contribution.

At every school resumption week, I collect my daily contribution. Sometimes I add extra money and other times I save excess and by so doing I don’t feel the heat.

My husband is not even aware that my children’s school fees is usually ready before they resume. Whatever amount he gives me for their school is channeled into another thing. Payment of school fees at resumption doesn’t shock me much because of prior preparation,” Ojoma said. Adaji Yusuf said he has been struggling for the past two years to train his children.

“My parents trained me so I owe my children the responsibility of taking care of their education. It has not been easy but I must be responsible enough. For the past two years that I lost my job I have been struggling to train them with the little savings I had. I’m feeling the heat more now because everything is exhausted and school is resuming next week. I leave all for God to handle because my human strength has failed me. A lot needs to be fixed in this country because it gets worse by the day,” Yusuf said.

