Anxiety, division trail APC congresses

Anxiety, division, palpable fear, and uncertainty are trailing the ward congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) holding in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja today.

Stakeholders in the party are worried that the congresses might be declared ineffective sooner or later with the issues surrounding the legitimacy of the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. Buni is said to be holding two executive offices as against the provisions of the constitution of the country.

It will be recalled that Buni was appointed in acting capacity by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC in May 2020 after the removal of its erstwhile National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Some judges of the Supreme Court that decided the matter between the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC and Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 2020 election in the state, had made a comment that sparked controversy and inadvertently set off another round of crisis in the party.

Akeredolu got his victory at the apex court during the week through a split judgement of four against three out of the seven justices of the court, because, according to some of the judges, the opposition PDP failed to join Buni in the matter.

Jegede had approached the apex court to upturn the decision of the appellate court and declare him and the PDP winner on grounds that Akeredolu was not validly nominated as candidate of the APC in the said election.

His prayer was based on the fact that Buni was the one who forwarded Akeredolu’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidate of the APC in the October 20, 2020 poll.

The petitioners in their appeal argued that Buni, according to section 183 of the constitution and article 17(4) of the APC, could not function both as governor and acting chairman of the APC concurrently.

To that extent, the PDP and its candidate submitted that Akeredolu’s nomination breached the law and as such, his election should be nullified.

However, while four of the justices held that the appeal of Jegede and his party was incompetent, because it did not include Buni as a party, the remaining three Justices held that it was not necessary to join Buni since the APC was already made a party to the suit.

In the majority decision delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that the failure of the appellants to include Buni as a party was fatal to their case, because all the issues in the appeal revolved around Buni and he ought to have been made a party.

In his judgment, which further dismissed the appeal, Justice Inyang Okoro, also held that the allegations made against Buni were grievous and so he should have been made a party to explain his side.

This position was equally canvassed by Justices Mohammed Garuba and Mohammed Abubakar. But in their dissenting judgement, Justice Mary Peter- Odili, who presided as well as Justices Ejembi Eko and Ibrahim Saulawa, held that since the APC was already a party to the suit, it was not necessary to join Buni.

The issue was also addressed by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), who advised the party to act on the issues raised by the Supreme Court justices and remove Buni from office.

Hinging his reasons on the split decision of the Supreme Court to uphold Rotimi Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo State earlier on Wednesday, the minister said the APC escaped potential defeat due to ‘little technicality’ which may not be applicable in subsequent court cases.

Keyamo said the ruling party would have lost the case if Mr Jegede had joined Mr Buni in the suit.

Time to gently ease Buni out, says Reps Taiwo

In his reaction, a member of the Federal House of Representatives from Ajeromi- Ifelodun Constituency in Lagos, Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo, said that the APC should let sleeping dogs lie by listening to the advice of the Supreme Court judges on the matter.

Taiwo stated that time had come for the National Caretaker Committee of the party, led by Governor Buni to leave office. According to the lawmaker, “the seven wise men of the Supreme Court have spoken on the caretaker committee, so we should take what they said as a serious advice and the party should do the needful.”

He stressed that the lifespan of the caretaker committee of the party was getting too long, but that the process of ending it would start on Saturday (July 31) with the ward congresses.

“The ward congresses are the most important aspect of the process and they are being coordinated by the people at the lower level. “It is the local people that are calling for the congresses in their locality. I expect that the party would soon ease Buni out gently.

He is an honourable person; we cannot just throw him out through the window. “The job is at the last stage because we will have our ward congresses on Saturday (today) and so he will soon leave as the state and national congresses would come up soon,” he said.

Guide the party from walking on landmines, Kekemeke

Speaking on the development, a former Chairman of party in Ondo State, Isaacs Kekemeke, who called for the immediate resignation of Buniled caretaker committee, called for the immediate convocation of a committee for conduct of the party’s congresses and national convention.

According to Kekemeke, efforts must be made to guide the party from walking on landmines. “Our party must cease to be a party of only people in political office. It must be a party that accommodates everyone, those in government and those outside of government. “It must promote and develop democratic practices.

Apart from Buni and the Governors, there are millions of other party men who have capacity to run this party. “The earlier the party leadership from the President and the Governors act, the better. We should not be known for impunity.

Not after our electoral gains have been reversed in a number of cases where elections clearly won were allotted to opposition party punitively by the court for our lawlessness.

“Now is the time for us to follow, observe the provisions of the Nigeria constitution and our own party. “I am sure our leadership will be sensitive enough to take the requisite required action so that we do not walk on landmines.

“In saner climes, Governor Buni and all those serving in executive positions and are in the APC Caretaker Committee should have stepped down for an ad-hoc committee or some emergency committee to start immediately the process of a convention with a view to electing officials who will have to adopt or approve decisions taken so that opposition parties or aggrieved members do not wait for us.”

On his part, a stalwart of APC in the state, Rotimi Ogunleye stated that the party must urgently look into the situation and do the needful.

Ogunleye said: “I’ll advise our national leaders to do the right thing. If truly the appeal of the PDP candidate failed because Buni was not joined, then it means that the caretaker committee remains invalid and unconstitutional in line with the constitution of APC, and the national leaders should do the right in that order so that there would be constitutionality.

“As a progressive platform, I think they would look at all the necessary issues around it and do the needful.”

If Buni remains as Chairman, that’s the end of APC- Vatsa

In his view, a stalwart of the APC in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, called on Buni to step down as the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC if the party must remain in power come 2023.

Vatsa, who is a former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State exclusively told one of our Correspondents that, if Buni remains as caretaker chairman and conduct congresses then that’s the end of the APC and it will lose out in 2023.

According to Vatsa, “even while we were fortunate in the Supreme Court ruling, because the Caretaker Chairman Buni was not joined in the suit, my advice is for the party to look for an alternative and suspend the Congress for now. “I have said it several times that Buni’s chairmanship is against the country and party’s constitution.

At the moment, they are all closing their eyes because of their selfish interests. “When we (APC) came to power we fought against such practices. If we as members can not obey the party’s constitution how can we obey and adhere to Nigeria’s constitution?”

The former Commissioner for Information and Strategy added: “my advice to Buni is not to partake in the congress, otherwise someone will raise against it tomorrow and that will be disastrous for the party.

“Festus Keyamo is very correct, he has stated the fact, and if they don’t hearken to his advice then APC may lose power in 2023 if Buni remains as interim chairman.”

Ebri: Conducting congresses amounts to embarking on suicide mission

Similarly, a former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri suggested that Buni should resign as Governor of Yobe State to occupy the position of APC National Chairman properly. He said, “I have read the judgement and Mr Keyamo’s warning and options.

“A third option in my humble view is for him to resign as the Governor of Yobe State since it appears that he is enjoying the glory of the chairman of APC Caretaker Committee.

But for APC to proceed with congresses ignoring the Supreme Court judgement on Ondo State’s warnings from the learned silk is to embark on a suicide squad.”

Overhaul Buni-led APC National Caretaker Committee now – Imo APC chair

Reacting, the Imo state chairman of the APC, Hon. Daniel Nwafor, called for overhauling of the National Caretaker Committee of the party. Nwafor, who urged the party leadership to avoid further exposure of the party to embarrassment and public ridicule, stated that the APC must begin to conduct its businesses in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The state party chairman maintained that the party must begin to promote practices that encourage internal party democracy in the APC.

His words: “With the minority judgement delivered on the Ondo State governorship election, a lot of legal minds have warned that if Buni continues to oversee the affairs of our party, APC, the courts will always rule against the actions and events of the party and term them illegal and unconstitutional if challenged by anyone in court.

“So I urge President Muhammadu Buhari who is the National Leader of our party to immediately approve the immediate overhauling of the National Caretaker Committee of our Party to avoid further embarrassment and to stop ridiculing the party before Nigerians.

“APC must begin to carry out its programmes in obedience to the party constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

National leadership of APC will decide on next line of action – Enugu APC chairman

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, in his comment on the matter, said that he was yet to receive any directive from the national leadership of the party to postpone the scheduled congress of the party on Saturday (today).

Nwoye, who declined to comment on the Supreme Court split judgement of four to three in favour of Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu, said the party would go ahead with the congresses except there is a contrary directive.

