Anxiety in Abia community as cholera kills 5, scores hospitalised

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

No fewer than five indigenes of Amaogwugwu Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, including two siblings, have reportedly died of    cholera, in a fresh outbreak in the area with scores in critical condition at the health centre. New Telegraph gathered that the epidemic broke out about four days ago when residents started trooping to the health centre after showing signs of the disease. This is happening at a time the    doctors in government hospitals in the state are on strike over non-payment of salaries by the state government It was also gathered that most of the patients showed similar symptoms which prompted proper referral and diagnosis to ascertain the cause of the disease. It was also learnt that officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO), have visited the community to take water sample from the Ikwuu River, the only source of drinking water available to the community. A community leader who preferred anonymity said though the WHO officials confirmed the cholera outbreak to be caused by the contaminated Ikwuu River, there is however something strange about the disease.

 

