Anxiety in Abuja as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits harder

Caleb Onwe  Abuja

 

There was anxiety in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday following the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic experienced in the territory.

 

This development was confirmed by the Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu. Kawu, who briefed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said many confirmed patients of COVID-19 were critically down and struggling for survival through oxygen at the University of Abuja Teaching hospital, Gwagwalada.

 

While he warned that the second wave of the pandemic had been confirmed by health experts to be more deadly than what was experienced before, he revealed  that confirmed cases in the nation’s capital had hit 8,338 while efforts were on to contain the spread.

 

According to him, this figure was established after about 86,505 suspected cases were investigated and tested. Kawu, who warned that residents should not let down their guard regarding the pandemic, further explained that with a per capital testing rate of over 18,021 per million (1.8 per cent population), FCT remained the only state to attain and surpass the COVID- 19 testing target of one per cent population set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

 

Further confirming the impending health crisis, Director, FCT Department of Public Health, Dr. JosephineOkechukwu, throughavideosheshared on social media, said residents of the territory must take personalresponsibility.

 

Okechukwu, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 3, 2020 and was discharged from a treatment centre within Abuja on December 19, 2020, expressed worry that the number of confirmed cases were rising on a daily basis within the nation’s capital. She said: “In Nigeria, especially in the FCT, we were part of the states that had an overwhelming number of cases.

 

When we had our first wave, we noticed that the pick was in July, 2020. “In that July, we identified a total of 1, 940 cases of confirmed COVID-19; that was our pick. Suddenly, the cases went down.

 

“Now we are in the second wave. In November, we identified 717 cases of COVID-19. But now in December, as at 18th of this month, we have identified a total of 2, 462 cases of COVID-19. Within 18 days, we recorded or we confirmed a total of 2, 462 cases of COVID-19.”

 

According to her, “73 per cent of the cases are those who are spreading the COVID- 19 pandemic without knowing. Meanwhile, the popular Millennium Recreation Park in Abuja was yesterday shut down as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) insisted that the park

