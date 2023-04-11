Anxiety in Anambra over Speaker’s post as party awaits Soludo

There is growing anxiety in the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alli- ance (APGA) over who be- comes the Speaker of the State House of Assembly. Consequent upon this development, the party is awaiting the decision of Governor Charles Soludo who is currently abroad on which senatorial district will produce the next Speaker following the failure of the incumbent to win the last Assembly election.

Already, Anambra South and North Senatorial Districts are battling for the position as they parade ranking lawmakers However, a section of the party is contending that since the positions of Governor and Deputy Governor have gone to the South and Central respectively, the post of Speaker should as a matter of balancing come from the North since the incumbent Uchenna Okafor from the North could not make it at the last election.

But proponents of Anambra South Senatorial District for the post of Speaker are contending that the power sharing arrangements were distorted when former governor Mr Peter Obi from the Central had a Speaker also from the Central, adding that former governor Willie Obiano from Anambra North allowed the post of Speaker to come from the same Anambra North .

