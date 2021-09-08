Metro & Crime

Anxiety in Ogun as 25 allegedly die of cholera

No fewer than 25 persons are feared dead following the outbreak of cholera in Magboro, Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. New Telegraph learnt that the outbreak had hit Arepo, Akeran, Akintonde, Sofolarin and Abule – Oko communities of Magboro, creating anxiety among residents.

 

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker on Sunday confirmed the incident, which she said, “is predominant among Okada riders and scavengers in the area.”

 

Coker, however, debunked report that 25 people died, saying the state was yet to ascertain if the outbreak is cholera. She said, there is a gastroenteritis outbreak in the area, “but we are yet to establish the cause of the gastroenteritis, we haven’t got any samples, so we don’t know if its cholera or not.

 

“There are one or two mortalities, but they are not 25 people, that is completely overrated.”

 

Coker disclosed that the state had set up a treatment centre in the area, adding that, disease notification and surveillance officers, as well as medical officers from the state ministry of health are currently on ground to deal with the situation and trying to investigate the cause of the outbreak.

 

But, the chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC), in Magboro, Oluwasegun Oladosu told journalists yesterday that, 15 deaths have been recorded. He added that about 10 Hausas who relocated from the community to Kara (settlement) have equally died of the outbreak.

 

Oladosu disclosed that, commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders who are of Hausa extraction were most hit by the outbreak.

 

According to him, some of the Okada riders had just returned from a trip and probably might have been infected with cholera.

 

Oladosu said, an eightyear- old girl battling cholera has just been rushed to the community clinic for treatment.

 

Oladosu said “Hausas don’t release dead bodies, they have rushed to bury them. A number of them are already fleeing the community, but the information we have now is that 15 people are already dead.”

 

The CDC Chairman said, a government team had visited the community and provided drugs for cholera treatment and prevention.

