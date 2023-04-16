Anxiety over PDP NWC’s status

This appears to be a decision week for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has no effective leadership since the sacking of its National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on March 27 by a Makurdi High Court. The PDP National Working Committee (NWC), had immediately appointed the Deputy National Chairman (North) Ambassador Umar IIilya Damagum as acting National Chairman, in accordance with section 45(2) of the party’s constitution, 2017 (as amended). Damagum has however, not been sighted at the party’s secretariat for some time now, leading to speculations that he might have gone on lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia. But a source in the know confided in Sunday Telegraph that the acting National Chairman is consulting. “The party is passing through a phase now! Damagun’s style will need time to manifest.

Maybe, he is still consulting…I don’t know, but there is no doubt the he is now on the bloc…!” the source said. Another source however, said the acting National Chairman is lobbying party leaders to be confirmed as substantive Chairman. “He is going round, lobbying. I don’t know what gives him the courage, but I think the chairmanship position will be retained in the North Central. “I foresee NEC (National Executive Committee) meeting holding before May 29 handover, may be after Sallah! And then a decision will be taken for a mini-convention, because the position of National Secretary will be vacant soon,” the source said. The National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anwanyu, who on Wednesday, emerged PDP candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, is likely to resign this week. This will further deplete the number of NWC members, hence the need for mini-convention to fill the vacancies. Justice W.I. Kpochi, who granted the interim order sacking Ayu from office, had fixed tomorrow, April 17 for hearing of the case. But the source, said “Ayu is gone for sure.”

Though he is silent about the NEC meeting or miniconvention, Sunday Telegraph gathered that outgoing governors will try to stabilise the party before handing over to their successors. Unfortunately, the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was supposed to play the fatherfigure role, has been nursing the wound of defeat. “Atiku cannot call for any meeting now because he failed to unite the party before the election. Who is going to listen to him now? Nobody! “I believe the governors will call for NEC meeting after Sallah. Before then, all the outstanding elections might have been concluded. “Except Abia, Sokoto and Benue, we retained most of our states, but we recovered Zamfara and Plateau.

So, there is nothing to worry about,” he said. Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who is leader of the aggrieved PDP governors, said last month that the attention of the group would be on the national secretariat. Wike had stated at the inauguration of a road project in Rivers State: “We have finished the first phase of the war. We are going to the second phase of the war. In the second phase of the war, we must chase out the buccaneers and vampires. We are going to chase them out of the party, take our party and rebuild our party. “These people left our party in 2014/2015 and our party lost in the election. Again, they have come back, our party has lost again. They have destroyed our party. We are going to chase them out of our party. They have no role to play in our party.” Except Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, none of the aggrieved governors have role to play in the next government, although Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State have produced their successors.