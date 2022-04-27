Anxiety over ‘renaming’ of National Theatre

National Theatre is a product of law, says GM

Palpable shock, disbelief greeted the news about the Federal Government‘s purported plan to rename the nation’s cultural monument, the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. Indeed, last Wednesday, April 20, the Nigerian media was inundated with news that the architectural masterpiece and cultural landmark, established for preservation, presentation and promotion of Arts and Culture in Nigeria, currently undergoing renovation, would become the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre upon completion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this penultimate Tuesday in Madrid, Spain while signing an agreement for Nigeria to host the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry. Nigeria and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) signed the bilateral agreement at the organisation’s headquarters. The Minister disclosed that the global conference, which will hold from November 14 to 17, would be the first event staged at the complex. “Nigeria will be hosting the event at the National Theatre in Lagos, which is currently being renovated at the cost of 100 million dollars under a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is the first of such renovation of the iconic edifice in over four decades. In addition to the renovation, new hubs are being constructed, within the premises of the National Theatre, for fashion, information, technology, film and music. “With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre,” Mohammed said. He further stated that the bilateral agreement signified Nigeria’s commitment to host the event. According to him, in addition, the Lagos surface rail system, to serve the National Theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the Global Conference.

Either a misrepresentation of facts or misquotes of minister – NANTAP

However, stakeholders in the sector, however, expressed concern about the renaming of the edifice, stressing that the National Theatre is a product of law. President, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Israel Eboh fta, in a statement, titled ‘Re: Renaming National Theatre’, said since this was reported, “stakeholders have expressed their surprise, wonderment and frustration at this renaming of a national edifice. The statement reads in part: “As a responsible association, despite the many calls to comment, it was incumbent on us to consult and verify the truth in the renaming story.

“From our consultations across multiple sources, the following facts have emerged; The National Theatre remains, National Theatre. The report is either a misrepresentation of facts or misquotes of the minister. The Lagos Creative City is the other four hubs of music, fashion, film and ICT that are to be built on the fallow ground around the National Theatre Complex by the CBN/Bankers Committee and the Lagos State government,” Eboh said.

Ododo: The Minister was being misquoted

Speaking with New Telegraph, the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, said the Minister was being misquoted. “I don’t think the Honourable Minister said that. You people should go and read the address of the Minister. He said that four hubs will be created in the premises of the National Theatre to stimulate creative activities and to appeal to the creative endowment and ingenuity of our youths.

These four verticals would be in film, music, fashion and IT. This initiative is that of the Bankers Committee with the Lagos State government to be located within the premises of National Theatre. That has been referred with many names – Entertainment City, and now Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre. “So, National Theatre is still the National Theatre.

It is a creation of a law; that law is still very extant. It has not been repealed. I am not aware of any process of reviewing it. So the question of if the National Theatre has been renamed does not arise,” Ododo said. “The National Theatre came to be in 1976, and commissioned as it is written in Entrance A, that the edifice is commissioned to advance our cultural heritage in Nigeria, to promote, preserve and present our cultural heritage. But over the years, what did we have? Over-concentration on the edifice as an event centre. You will recall that one of the selling lines is, ‘The venue makes the Event’.

There has been over concentration on the venue but not activities and programmes that will promote creativity and cultural activities. So, that is an area that we have come to open up through the programmes and activities that we have been creating and play productions that we have also been inviting and making. Now, with these four hubs, it is still strictly creativity. And that is what National Theatre should promote.”

He explained that whatever is achieved there in the four hubs will still find their way to the National Theatre. “The hub on fashion could create costume for a production, and it comes for usage within the National Theatre stages. Music created also finds their way to stage of the National Theatre for performance. Films created, worked upon there will soon their way to the cinema halls in the National Theatre for exhibition. The software application created in the IT can still have some value to what we do in the National Theatre.

