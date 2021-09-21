Anxiety over rising cost of books, others

High cost of textbooks chokes parents, guardians

AGONY

As pupils resume for a new school year, parents and guardians are groaning under the yoke of the cost of textbooks and other learning materials such as uniforms, sandals, food/water flasks, and school bags that are sky-bound. But, booksellers are, however, lamenting low patronage

 Parents: Govt should save our children’s education

 Booksellers: Patronage is too low

As school bells toll for the beginning of a new academic year in public and private primary and secondary schools across the country, many pupils and students will resume school without the necessary school items and learning materials.

Parents and guardians are already agonising over the high cost of essential school materials such as textbooks, uniforms, school sandals, backpacks, and food flasks, among others.

The current economic meltdown in the country due to rising inflation rate and high exchange rates of Dollars have taken its toll on parents, whose purchasing power has steadily nosedived in the last few years.

As parents and guardians are groaning under the yoke of high prices of children’s school materials, book publishers and sellers are also counting their losses as a result of low patronage due to the inability of many parents to buy books and other school items for their children and wards.

This is apart from the sharp increase in school fees that has also forced many parents and guardians to withdraw their children and wards to low cost private schools.

With the astronomical surge in the prices of school items, most children and wards, whose parents could not procure their school materials owing to ‘stagnated workers’ salaries’ and dwindling income of majority of Nigerians, as well as the increase in market prices of items, are returning to school without textbooks, writing materials or new uniforms, and other items.

But, publishers and booksellers have blamed the high cost of textbooks and other learning materials on the rising cost of printing materials such as news print, paper and ink, as well as high import tariff, since most of these materials are imported from abroad.

They also attributed the high cost of textbooks to the unrelenting activities of the pirates, who pirated books and other works of arts at the detriment of the authors.

Meanwhile, a market survey by New Telegraph shows that the prices of textbooks for primary and secondary schools pupils and students have increased by between 30 and 40 per cent over the last year’s prices, suggesting that the cost of the materials were already priced out of the reach of the children from poor socio-economic backgrounds.

For instance, at Akute, a suburb of Ogun State that borders Lagos State, the price of Biology textbook for secondary school, which sold for N900, now sells for N1,400; Chemistry N950 is now N1,350; Mathematics for Senior Secondary that sold for N1,400 is currently N1,700; while Further Mathematics which used to cost N1,200 now sells for N1,500; Queen Premier that cost N300 has increases to N350; and Financial Accounting which was bought last year for N1,000 is today sole for N1,350.

Also, Commerce textbook that was sold for N700 before, now costs N1,100 Physics that was sold for N2,000, currently sells for N2,500; Archfile of N500 has increased to N700; likewise A4 paper, which used to cost N1,300 has gone up to N2,000; while 40 Leaves exercise book being sold for N700, is now being sold for N1,100 and Higher education formerly N1,000 has also increased to N1,500.

New Telegraph visit to Alade Market in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos, and Onipanu Market, a pair of school sandal which used to cost between N1,700 and N1,800 before, is now sold for N2,600; the price of 60 leaves notebook which was formerly N100, has risen to N150; while the price of Essential English increased from N1,400 to N1,800; Essential Mathematics from N1,500 to N2,000; a pair of socks increased from N50 to N150; a backpack (HP), which was sold last year for N3,500 has increased to between N4,000 and N6,000 depending on the quality and maker; while the price of a plastic bucket rose from N300 to N700, depending also on size and quality.

Meanwhile, many parents and guardians, who spoke with New Telegraph, expressed their displeasure with the rising cost of prescribed textbooks for pupils in primary and secondary schools.

They, however, described this year’s school resumption as “indeed agonising” in view of the challenges in getting the necessary school materials for their children and wards.

Describing the situation as miserable, some parents complained that prices of prescribed textbooks even for children in nursery schools had suddenly become unaffordable.

A parent with children in primary and secondary schools, Mr. Shonibare Peters was bitter due to the high cost of school items, saying despite the huge spending on books, the textbooks used last year by the elder brother or sister cannot be used or transferred to the younger ones because the schools’ policy disallows such.

He said: “My children’s cost of textbooks for this new academic session has increased by N10,000, while school fees also increased by N5,000 and other sundry school charges by N20,000. The situation, however, is made worse that despite the increase in the cost of textbooks the younger ones could not use the books their older ones had used.

This is not supposed to be so, especially this period when every average Nigerian is struggling to survive. “I spent an extra N10,000 last week to buy books for my daughter in Primary Four. I can’t just understand this. I am particularly worried about the textbooks recommended for my son in Nursery Two and how such little children are required to use textbooks that are so expensive.

“Despite that my income/salary has not increased over the years and coupled with the inflation rate in the country, the school proprietors have continued to introduce new school fees regime.

For instance, the N55,000 school fees that I paid for my daughter last year has been increased to N60,000 and that of her brother has increased from N45,000 to N50,000 per term by the school management.”

For Mrs. Adeshokan Damilola, it is a story of woes. She lamented what she described as “sharp increase in the cost of textbooks and other school materials,” saying school fees are being increased by the school owners without taking into consideration the poor monthly remuneration of workers and the current state of the economic downturn.

“The increment in the cost of textbooks and other writing materials by over 80 per cent in most instances is killing. There has been no upward review or adjustment in our monthly income, making it more stressful having to spend this high on the children in order for them to acquire

education. Schools should consider the parents’ difficult economic situation in order to reduce the cost of books. These are the complaints of most parents in my children’s school as we are all lamenting the cost of these school items, especially instructional materials such as books, which is compulsory for the children,” she said.

In a Yoruba Radio programme aired on a station in Lagos, several parents expressed deep concerns over the high cost of schooling in the country, particularly for primary and secondary school children, saying at this level which education is supposed to be free and compulsory for children irrespective of their parents’ socio-economic background or status, it no longer a right but a privilege only for the children of the rich in the country.

“The manner in which prices of textbooks and other learning materials, as well as school fees have gone up astronomically out of the reach of parents, should be addressed by the government if the children from poor socioeconomic families would have access to education.

The current pitiable low income of most Nigerian workers and the high inflation rate, resulting in poor living conditions of the people are steadily becoming more worrisome,” the lamented.

Participants in the programme, therefore, said that most children would resume school this new school year without textbooks or writing materials because their parents could not afford the cost of the materials for them. According to them, what learning will such students or pupils without instructional materials be exposed to.

Reacting to the development, the operator of P-Bookshop at Alakuko in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on the outskirts of Lagos, who bemoaned the high cost of books, said “we are selling what we buy since the prices are usually dictated by the publishers.”

On the level of patronage in the last few weeks, she noted that patronage has been on the lowest ebb, lamenting that many people who come to her shop most often come to find out the prices of books without making any purchase.

According to roadside bookseller, popularly referred to “as Bend down Bookshop,” Mr. Jonathan Edwin, books are expensive due to the current economic situation in the country.

He said: “For instance, I was selling a copy of Goodbye to Failure in English Book 2 for N800 before, but the same book presently sells for N1,500, an increase of over 100 per cent. This is really affecting our business as customers are no longer patronising us or buying books due to the economic reality in the country.

He further explained that the prices of all materials, including food are generally high in the country presently, which has negative affected the people, saying: “Last week I wanted to buy a pack of 60 leaves notebook, which used to sell for N900 for my son, but to my surprise the same notebook is now being sold for N1,300.”

“The government should do something about the high cost of items before it gets out of hand,” he added.

Expressing worry over the trends of high prices of books and other school materials at the beginning of every new school year, a parent, Mrs. O. Lanre, whose child is in Senior Secondary School (SS) class at Mayflower Private School, Ikenne in Ogun State, hinted that she spent between N35,000 and N40,000 to buy books. “We buy books from the school for our children at the beginning of a new school session.

This, at least, is far better than buying from book shops where you can easily buy pirated books with missing pages or chapters in most cases,” she pointed out, saying the government should address these trends with a view to making education and schooling more accessible to the children, especially the poor.

She, however, bemoaned a situation where students and pupils will go to school without the required textbooks and other education materials because their parents could not afford to buy them, even as she appealed to the government and other stakeholders to tackle the threat posed by high cost of school materials that could deprive many children for attending school.

Comparing the school’s book list of 2019/2020 session with the current school year, New Telegraph noted that the New Oxford Secondary English Course for SSS Book 3, which sold for N1,550 then, presently goes for N2,200; A-Z of JAMB’s Use of English rose from N1,350 tom N1,650; Say and Write it Correctly has increased from N1, 550 to N2,000; Master Key to Oral English SS Book 3 increased from N800 to N1,200; Model Essay and Letter from N1,250 to N1,550; Exam Focus Literature- In-English for WASSCE & NECO which sold for N2,550 is now N3,600; Senior Secondary Physics from N2,500 to N3,100; Essential Chemistry from N1,550 to N2,450. Essential Economics has increased from N1,500 to N2,350; A Comprehensive History & Textbook on Africa & the Wider World from N1,450 in 2019/2020 to N2,200; Essential Accounting also rose from N1,550 to N,450; while the price of Civic Education for SS Book 3 which sold for N1,300 then is now being sold for N2,500, among others.

Narrating her plight, Mrs. Bisi Akinbiyi, who noted that the cost of school items are extraordinarily high, recalled that a Biology textbook she bought for her child last year at the cost of N1,000 is now N1,500 and which she noted cost more in other areas.

Mrs. Akinbiyi, a bookshop operator, however, attributed the current prices of textbooks and other learning materials to part of the challenges facing the country, even as he expressed the doubt if the prices could come down anytime soon.

She further explained: “I bought a pair of school sandals this time last year when my child was going to school for N700, but when I went to the market last week, the same pair of sandals is now selling for over N1,200.”

On his part, a bookshop owner, Mr. Eno Gabriel stressed that the situation of things in the country was responsible for the harrowing life style Nigerians are passing through, even as he wondered that a pencil which used to cost N10, is now N30; a biro that cost N30 before is today being sold for N100.

“The prices of materials have gone up to the extent that there is the fear for our children education,” he noted, explaining that the prices of textbooks on core subjects such as Mathematics, English, Biology Physics, Chemistry, and other subjects – Computer, Economics, Geography, Civic Education and Accounting textbook, among others, have gone up astronomically, despite the low purchasing power of parents.

Another parent and bookshop operator, who identified herself simply as Mrs. Funke, said the only reason textbooks and other items that make learning easy are expensive, because of the Dollar exchange rate. However, a primary school teacher, Mrs. Adebowale Kehinde, described the increase in the prices of textbooks as alarming, blaming it on the situation of things and cost of living in the country.

Many parents, who also spoke with New Telegraph, however, condemned a situation in which private school owners/operators do not allow children to transfer books to their siblings. A parent and staff of an insurance company, who opposed this practice in most private schools, insisted that siblings should be allowed to transfer books used by their brother or sisters to themselves so far the books are still relevant and in good condition.

While recalling that he spent about N15,000 to buy books for her child in Primary Two last year, he said this year he is paying N28,000 for the same child now in Primary Three. “How is a parent with three of four children in primary and secondary school able to cope with such a high cost of books and other reading materials.

This is really worrisome because many parents and guardians would not be able to send their children and wards to school,” he added. But, a Proprietor, however, said that schools mandated the students to buy books for the school in order to ensure quality and to make sure that parents buy the relevant books.

“Our involvement is to assist and ensure parents do not buy pirated books, most of which some parts are missing and poorly printed,” the Proprietor added.

On why students and pupils are not allowed to transfer the textbooks they used in their former classes to their brothers or sisters, he explained that apart from the fact that some of the books are workbooks, they might have been mutilated by the former users.

