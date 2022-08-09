…anxiety over road blockade, burning of tyres in Abuja

There was anxiety in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday, as security operatives blocked the Orozco-Azhata roads, while suspected miscreants burned tires on the Lugbe-Airport Road.

Eye witnesses, especially workers and other commuters, who were coming to the Federal Capital City from the Orozo axis, said they got confused when security operatives all of a sudden blocked the road at Azhata junction, turning motorists back without any explanation.

A middle-age man and an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, stated that many workers from Orozo axis were stranded as early as 10:00am on the road as vehicles were turned back from Kpeyegyi, Kurudu and Army Post Housing Estate before Azhata community.

An unconfirmed report also have it that one person was killed on that road, warranting residents to scamper for safety. Also around 11:30am people coming into the city from the Lugbe- Airport road axis raised the alarm over spontaneous violence on the road.

A viral video alleged that some miscreants were burning tires on the road, preventing free flow of traffic. While the FCT Police Command later confirmed the airport road incident, its official statement was silent on what actually happened on the Orozo Road.

A statement issued by the police through its Spokesperson, ASP Josephine Adeh, said the Airport Road incident was a clash between okada riders and members of the taskforce.

While the police said its operatives were immediately drafted to the scene to restore normalcy, it also warned aggrieved members of the society to refrain from burning tires on the road.

