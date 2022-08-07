Any govt that can’t provide security, medicare is a fraud –Magaji

Hon. (Engr.) Magaji Da’u Aliyu represents Birnin Kudu /Buji Federal Constituency, Jigawa State on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). Also, he is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Power. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the 2023 elections, problems in the power sector and sundry matters

The problems in the power sector seem to be intractable. As Chairman, Committee on Power, what would say is the cause of this?

The problem of power in Nigeria is massive and this is a result of the Nigerian factor. We are so selfish and ungrateful to God and so insincere.

Everything was done upside down in this country and we can’t get it better if we don’t come back to the basics. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with good intentions, took money from the Federations Account to establish power plants and they were to run and generate money.

All these plants were located in the South and the intention was that the money generated will be used to establish more power plants in the North. But we woke up one day and discovered that one man wanted to sell these power plants. Everybody knows that the world economy is not good now.

They want to sell the plants to themselves, their brothers and cronies as scrap. There was no real investment in the power sector for only God knows for how long. We have to thank President Buhari for working so hard against the tide to see that we have the infrastructure.

You cannot deliver power with your hands but through these infrastructures. We have one single line that delivers power in this country. Since 1963, we have only one line running from Oshogbo across the country.

We need at least three different lines. If you hear what is happening in Shiroro in Niger State you will cry. One of the towers has been vandalised and they said the so-called bandits are there and nobody can go there for maintenance. The moment there is a drop in frequency, it will trip.

The sad thing is that everybody is now in charge of power in this country. CBN governor is in charge of power and the Minister of Finance is also in charge of power. I wrote them a letter to tell us how they spend their money and who appropriated the money.

They were running around. They said Engr. Magaji is stubborn and is creating problems. I will continue to create problems.

A lot has been said about the Mambilla power project, what is the status of the project?

The Mambilla Power project was a fraud. There was nothing like that. It only existed in name. It was only when President Buhari came to power that a contract was given to survey the area. Even the calculation for the space cannot produce that 3,090 megawatts.

It can only achieve about 1000 megawatts. They are yet to be on site, no clearance was done and nothing has been done. On two occasions, I was called to go to Taraba and I said no, I won’t be part of this because this is a game. I can call the ministry and arrange a visit to the place so that we can see things firsthand. But Buhari has done his best to ensure that the project takes off.

We even have a problem. They said there is a consultant or somebody who was given the job and he took the government to the Court of Arbitration seeking $10 billion and this guy is a Nigerian and has done nothing. The president said he is not going to pay him a penny.

Even at that, the world has gone far in renewable energy. Why do all of us have to be on the national grid? We should switch to solar power because we have an abundance of it.

Those people who don’t have enough sun in their country are right now into solar power. We can cut off the whole of Birnin Kudu and do a mini-grid.

Presently, I am off the national grid. I am using solar because I cannot afford to be paying N150, 000 every month. The problem of power in this country is enormous and it will take us a long time to get it right.

You speak about going into solar. Do you think every Nigerian can tap into that?

We have the solar home system, which can take your lighting point, a television set and fan and it costs just N25, 000 and it will give you what you need. But the elites don’t want it to work, maybe because some people are benefiting from it.

There is a bill on estimated billing that criminalises estimated billing and till date, many Nigerians have not been metered, yet they continue to pay very high costs for electricity. What is the feeling of the committee on this?

Estimated billing remains criminal and there have been several interventions to provide meters to Nigerians. That is probably why some of the DISCOs were dissolved because the agreement was that they will operate for 10 years and provide meters.

By now, everybody should have a meter. The law provides that every six months, the economic indices change because nothing is constant. The economic indices will change and so is the price. We should be able to pay for what we are supplied. The problem in this country is that people are paying for what they did not get.

Like I said earlier, there is a chain, which starts from generation to distribution. We only know the distribution companies because they are the first in the industry. Whatever they do is their problem.

There are things that the government promised to do to them that they have not done. There are things they also promised the government that they will do such as investment which they have not been able to do.

So, we are against estimated billings, we are against arbitrary increases in tariffs. But tariffs are calculated based on AC and T losses. In this country, a greater number of us don’t pay for power. Just go to several communities and you discover that they tap light from each other, which is also illegal.

Until Nigerians begin to obey laws and order, we will be in this situation for long.

Today in the UK, a litre of petrol is sold for 2.5 pounds, which is equivalent to about N2,000. In Nigeria, you want to buy it at N187 claiming that you are subsidising it. Who are you subsidising for? Today, our refineries are not working. We have to give away crude oil and take refined products. The problems are multi-faceted.

Whether we like it or not, we have to address the problems by ourselves. What people are interested in today in Nigeria is who is a Muslim and who is a Christian. How can we solve our problems like that? Every day, I receive a minimum of 30 petitions on this issue, acknowledge them and try to do the little I can within this small office.

People say I am a fool and don’t want to make money because speaking the truth means being a fool. I am not a contractor and I am not a businessman. I am purely a politician and chairman of the House Committee on Power and that is temporary. But I am happy that during my time, I have added value.

Somebody jokingly told me that this is the first time there is no crisis in this committee.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the APC lost Osun gubernatorial election to PDP recently, would you say that loss is good for your party, the APC?

I am not happy that we lost, but it is not new in politics. We should take the positive aspect of it. Probably there is something we did not do right. This will give us the opportunity to take another look at it and do things right. Let me assure you. Go and write it down.

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be the next President of Nigeria. We are going to win and win convincingly. In Birnin Kudi/Buji federal constituency, I will be on the ballot with Asiwaju and I will deliver about 500,000 votes to him from my constituency. Nobody wants to lose and we will never lose again. We have learnt our lessons.

As a legislator, what would you want to be remembered for?

And what is your take on the controversy trailing the Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket of Tinubu/Shettima? I want to be remembered for doing my best and that my best is good enough. I feel that I am not satisfied yet. Typical Nigerians, wherever they come from are the same. All they need from the government is very little. Our people are not greedy and they are not lazy.

The government that cannot provide security, cannot provide water, light or medicare is a massive fraud. But this is cumulative and you can’t blame Buhari for that. I hear people arguing about Muslim/Muslim or Christian/ Christian ticket and I think it is being unfair to the Yorubas.

In the Yoruba land that I know, there is no dichotomy in religion. You can see that Asiwaju’s wife is a pastor and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s wife is a Christian. It doesn’t matter to them. Even in the North, religion allows us to marry Christians.

When you hear these disparities, it is all about sharing your money. When you hear people say I am a Christian or Muslim, I am from Lagos, Kano or where ever, it is all about sharing your money and not because of you. They just want to ignite crisis so that they can benefit so that they can be called and be settled. This is the truth and you can quote me anywhere.

There has been an issue that generated a lot of controversy in the ministry of power, which you oversight, the removal of the Bulk Electricity Trading Company and its transfer to the ministry of finance. What is the way forward?

That is why I told you that we are in a country where the CBN governor is in charge of power and the Minister of Finance is also in charge of power. I wrote volumes of memos on this issue even to the President.

They said Bulk Electricity Trading Company should report to the Federal Ministry of Finance and that Niger Delta Power Holding Company should report elsewhere

. I said on NTA’s Good Morning Nigeria that unless we do things right, we will never get it right. We have sound engineers and civil servants in the ministry that have been left redundant. Even the new Federal Government power agency, only God know where they are reporting to and these are people that will be in charge of the Siemens project and one day, there will be no records.

But here in the National Assembly, we will oversight them whether they like it or not.

Unfortunately, no government has been able to address the problem of power in the country. Where does the problem lie?

The problem is that we are Nigerians. We refuse to do things correctly. When I was employed in NNPC in 1991, you will be happy to walk into Kaduna Refinery and there was tremendous goodwill. We had wonderful engineers. When I went to Unipetrol, I know the volume of work that we did to ensure that all the refineries were working. Things were seamless.

Today, people want to buy government property. I think that the greatest mistake we made in this country was the establishment of the Bureau of Public Enterprise. We just destroyed our own assets for people to buy as scraps. Some of the assets sold have not been put to use.

