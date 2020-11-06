Back in the good, old days when music was produced by musical instruments (not by computerized sonic effects) and musicians waxed philosophical in their music, Rare Earth Band chirped in a piece of music which made a ton of sense. It was titled, “Any Man Can Be Fool.” The refrain for the music went thus, “Any man can be a fool, a man is hard to be/Any man can be a fool, and what will be will be…” Unfortunately, Rare Earth, like you would expect of musicians, left this smart idea hanging at the altar of melody.

They failed to elaborate on what kind of fool any man can be. They failed to mention that there are five kinds of fools that any man can be: simple (one who opens his mind to any thought and believes anything, a simpleton), silly (one who believes that he is always right), sensual (one who is only concerned with his pleasure and nothing else), scorning (one who does not listen to rebuke and cannot be corrected), and steadfast fool (the most dangerous of the lot, he does not fear God nor does he respect any man.

He is self-confident, closeminded and he sees himself as a demi-god). Though globally we suspect that some politicians belong to the last category, we should take a bow and let the matter rest there. Hilaire Belloc’s admonished us in his poem “The Frog,”: that we should “Be kind and tender to the Frog/And do not call him names/ As ‘Slimy skin,’ or ‘Polly-wog,’/Or likewise ‘Ugly James,’/ Or ‘Gape-a-grin,’ or ‘Toad-gone-wrong,’/ Or ‘Billy Bandy- knees’:/The Frog is justly sensitive/To epithets like these./No animal will more repay/ A treatment kind and fair…” One sentence could sum up this poem, “Let sleeping dogs lie.”

I concur with Belloc that we should learn to be kind and tender to everyone and not call anyone names. More so, scientists have so far failed to design a measuring instrument for foolishness and a fool-proof system of grading it. Even worse, no institutions of learning have come up with certifications and academic degrees for foolishness. Consequently, it should be the right of everyone (and this should be constitutionally-guaranteed) to be treated as a wise man or woman until proven otherwise – in a court of competent jurisdiction.

So the rush by Nigerians to make a fool out of Nigerian on the internet and social media should be condemned. So, it was seditious for Nigerians to raise a lot of dust and breath fire and brimstone when President Muhammadu Buhari returned from Germany, a few years ago, and said in a press interview that he visited West Germany and met with President Michele. He was in order! Though West Germany does not exist anymore, at least there was a country known as West Germany at the same time that you also had East Germany.

The President proved that he is a good student of history. Even President Donald Trump overshoots the runway at times. In his address to kidney doctors in America, he said that “the kidney has a very special place in the heart, it is an incredible thing!” That came straight from the lips of the leader of not only the most technologically advanced country in the globe, but also the leader of the free world. His country has conquered space and turned the world into a global village, but the distinguished gentleman has not yet “conquered his kidneys’ location”.

No one should hold that against him! After all, we have never seen our kidneys before and out of sight is said be out of mind. A retired surgeon rushed to his defense on twitter and confirmed that he once saw a man’s kidney in the man’s heart after the man fell down from a sixth-floor apartment and died. You see, even though the American president is the most powerful man in the world, he still does not have enough power to relocate the kidney from where God put it – under the rib cage.

This can only happen after a great fall. But guess what? That does not make Donald Trump a fool. As he has said often, he is a very intelligent man. Just that any man can be. Then there was the case of Buhari saying that Nigerian youths are lazy and the youths were up in arms. There was no need for such outrage because you should expect free speech in a democracy. Something Donald Trump exercises with relish.

Like when he tweeted, “For all the money we are spending, NASA should not be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things that we are doing, including Mars (of which the moon is a part), Defense and Science!” Well since the statement has not stopped the moon from shining, we should let it ride.

Truth of the matter is that anyone can be a temporary fool but that does not make you a permanent fool. So next time you make a fool of yourself, remember that even the US president does same, reach for a hot cup of coffee and sing the song, “Any man can be a fool…”

