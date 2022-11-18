Any movie, stage production without proper costuming is naked – Juliana Dede

Juliana Dede is a professional costumier and make-up artiste whose experience spans over 15 years. She has costumed and served as make-up artist for quite a number of stage productions and films in Nigeria and abroad, including Budiso, For the Love of Country, Heartbeat, the Musical, Kakadu the Musical, Saro the Musical, Waka the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Vagina Monologue, Man of God, Bling Lagosian, 93 Days. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her experiences working on stage and screen productions, challenges and why she left dancing, among other issues

Congratulations on your award. How did it happen and how did you feel about it?

Thank you very much. It was one of the movies I costumed (Man Of God) that was nominated for the best creative costume designer and the movie won and that automatically means that I won the award but I also have some people who were with me as my team like Iyke Peterside and ……..

Is it your first award?

Yes, this is actually my first award

How will it impact on your career?

It will give me a leverage now, my cv is not the same again with this award, this will make people out there believe more in what I can do, you know how this type of award can give you levels in your industry and your craft so for me, in a lot of ways, I know it will impact my career.

Did you really set out to be a professional costumier and make-up artiste or is it by happenstance?

It was not by happenstance, I was really determined to be a professional costumier that people can reckon with. When I read your story, the first thing that comes to mind is how best can I drive this story costume wise, how real and believable can I make it be, what colors can best suit each scene, how do I create the right mood with my costumes and lots more so you see, I put in a lot to make sure my work comes out really professional.

Costumier or Makeup, which one came first?

Costuming came first for me before makeup. I used to be a dancer, yes that’s how I started so many years back so it got to a point in my dance troupe Ivory Ambassadors, my boss mr Steve James will tell me to get the costumes for our dance performances, I gladly do it because I derive a lot of joy putting those costumes together, and then sometime I try to be really creative with it; and sometimes when some things are not available, we improvise with what we have to still achieve same purpose. In the course of the journey, I worked with another dance troupe called Gongbeat Productions and there, I met with a director that believes that everything is possible, Isioma Williams. Working with him was very tasking because you can not tell him that something is impossible, he will tell you that in the creative industry, you create things out of nothing and usually at the end of the day, the things you created come out very beautiful on stage. So, this I believe has really made me different in the industry and stands my works out because I tell you what, I am very creative by the grace of God, and this is what makes me very different. I like makeup as well but costuming is the main thing for me.

Your experience spans over 15 years. How has it been?

It has not been easy; it’s been really tough but also very interesting because I meet with different directors, producers, different actors and different crew members and one of my hubbies is meeting with people. To be honest, I am not complaining because I enjoy doing what I do and I do it to the best of my God’s given ability. I know I am really growing cos where I started from is not where I am today, I am not satisfied with where I am now so I keep pressing forward. I believe in hard work because I know it pays, very soon, I shall be rewarded for my hard work. Over time, I have been able to build a formidable team that’s connects to my ways of reasoning, they think almost the same way I think, they look critically into every script and every story and come up with something fantastic as costumes for the film or stage production, I can confidently allow them to be in charge of a job and I know they will deliver 100%.

Were there moments you felt like chang-ing profession?

Yes…

What happened?

You know, when the money offered does not level up with amount of efforts put into the work, and sometimes when the jobs are not coming in consistently, those period when you have to sit at home waiting for the job to come.

What encouraged you to stay on?

My passion for the work, there is a place I am going, there is a point I want to make and until I achieve this, we keep moving.

You have worked on several film and stage productions, including musicals. Which of them did you find more challenging and why?

To be honest, none is less challenging – stage, movies, musical and what have you. They all come with their different challenges and I will always give it what it requires.

From your experience, which is more tasking, a film or a musical? Why?

A musical, and this is because a lot goes into it. I don’t know how to explain it but because it’s a stage play, there might be some cases where you have a back to back costume change for your actors and your dancers, meaning the actors or dancers have to go back almost immediately to the stage with an entirely different costume from the ones they wore for the last scene. And if you are not a smart costumier, your job will be messed up. It’s not like the movies where you can cut and you have all the time to get your actors into a different costume.

What steps do you take to work on a particular production, be it stage or film?

Hmmm… First of all, I read the story and make sure I understand the thought process of the writer. I do my breakdown; I meet with the director to tell him my view and my approach to the movie costume-wise, and then we can marry ideas together. I do my color scheme for each scene then meet with the arts director and also the director to share my ideas of the color scheme. Once we reach an agreement then we start sourcing for the costumes.

Why have you not gone into acting?

Because it’s not my thing. I enjoy dressing the actors and watching them perform either on stage or set.

Would you encourage your daughter to be a costumier or a make-up artist or both? Why?

If she wants to, why not, I will give her all the encouragement she requires.

Do you feel that costumiers and make up artists are getting the respect and pay they deserve?

Yes and No.

How?

Yes, costumiers and make up artiste are getting the kind of respect they deserve. And no, they are not getting the kind of pay they deserve, because a lot of work goes into every production we are involved in. For instance, in my breakdown of any script, I do it scene by scene, and each scene has different characters, and you have to check what will suit each character for each scene.

If you have one million scenes, you do the same for the one million scenes. You see it’s very tasking right? And then you have to be very careful with scenes that have continuity so that you don’t make the mistake of given an actor or actors costumes different from what they are supposed to be wearing from a previous scene to the present scene.

If any costume gets bad you have to quickly fix it or make another exact one. Is it movement of the costumes to different locations or making sure that actors costumes are preset for the next scenes? It’s a whole lot and the money you are offered is not most of the time commensurate with the hard work and creativity put into our work.

Really, I don’t know why this happens. Maybe some producers believe that “it’s not a hard work, is it not just bring the costumes together and put it on the actors?” They forget that your story is not complete, interesting and appealing to the eyes if the costumes are not properly handled. Costume does a lot that you can not even imagine in every movie and stage productions. Any movie or stage production without proper costuming is naked.

Any regrets?

No regrets at all because it’s something I always enjoy doing.

