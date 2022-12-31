Anya-Ndi-Igbo calls for urgent action to address insecurity in S’East

A non-partisan organisation with the interest of the Igbo at heart, Anya-Ndi- Igbo, has called on the federal and state governments to address insecurity in the South East as it has become unbearable. The group, which is committed to peace, security and development of Ala-Igbo and to peaceful co-existence between Ndi-Igbo and other nationalities, made this call and gave recommendations in a statement made available to journalists on December 27 and signed by the Chairman of its Board Of Trustees, Elder Dr Uma Eleazu; Trustee, Prof Ihechukwu Madubuike; President, Engr Chris Okoye; Deputy President, Abraham Nwankwo; Secretary, Sir Okey Nwadinobi; Chairman, Security Committee, Major General Nick Rogers; Representative of Women Groups, Nnedinso Ogaziechi; and Chairman, Media and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Amaechi. The statement reads in part: “Generally, Nigerians from all walks of life are facing the biggest threat to their lives and livelihoods.

The framers of our Nigerian Constitution starting from the 1999 constitution to the last amendment foresaw today. This explains their provision of the primary duty of government as protection of lives and property. It is, therefore, the inalienable right and entitlement of every Nigerian to benefit from the primary duty of government to protect lives and property. “In recent years and particularly in the past three years, the scale and depth of insecurity in the South East have become unbearable. Terrorist-type invasions accompanied by massacre and sacking of entire communities, which are hardly countered by Federal and States Governments have become a common feature of the region. Other types of merchants of crime, violence and torture have joined the rampage, thereby creating hell on earth for residents and travellers in the region.”

