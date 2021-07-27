Anyanacho’s Olympic dream ends in tears

Elizabeth Anyanacho suffered a blow in her quest for an Olympic medal in the early hours of Monday against a much matured and experienced double Olympic medallist, Nur Tartar of Turkey.

Tartar showed class and applied experience winning 12 – 7 against the Nigerian debutant who proved that the future belongs to her with a performance that stunned many who could not believe she was fighting in her first Olympics. The defeat left the 22-yearold Anyanacho gutted and she could not help but to succumb to crying.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare and Chika Chukwumerije were on hand to console her. A flicker of hope rose for the Nigerian from the rule books to get a chance to fight again if her conqueror gets to the final.

That hope, though, did not last long as the Turk was kicked out by an American who was menacing all through handi n g her a bitter defeat without a point. Chukwumerije, a 2008 Olympic Games bronze medallist in taekwondo, who has been the driving seat of Anyanacho’s meteoric rise in the sport, was not totally disappointed with her loss

