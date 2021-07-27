Sports

Anyanacho’s Olympic dream ends in tears

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Elizabeth Anyanacho suffered a blow in her quest for an Olympic medal in the early hours of Monday against a much matured and experienced double Olympic medallist, Nur Tartar of Turkey.

 

Tartar showed class and applied experience winning 12 – 7 against the Nigerian debutant who proved that the future belongs to her with a performance that stunned many who could not believe she was fighting in her first Olympics. The defeat left the 22-yearold Anyanacho gutted and she could not help but to succumb to crying.

 

Sports Minister Sunday Dare and Chika Chukwumerije were on hand to console her. A flicker of hope rose for the Nigerian from the rule books to get a chance to fight again if her conqueror gets to the final.

 

That hope, though, did not last long as the Turk was kicked out by an American who was menacing all through handi n g her a bitter defeat without a point. Chukwumerije, a 2008 Olympic Games bronze medallist in taekwondo, who has been the driving seat of Anyanacho’s meteoric rise in the sport, was not totally disappointed with her loss

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

2020 Olympics: D’Tigress to face USA, France again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

D’Tigress have been drawn alongside world number one, USA, European powerhouse, France and host- Japan in group B of the women basketball event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With a developing rivalry between USA and D’Tigress recently, basketball pundits are salivating over the matchup that promises premium excitement. The last meeting although ended in a […]
Sports

Nwosu salutes Ndidi, Iheanacho, Aribo, others

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says Eagles should be stronger now Charges players without clubs to emulate Musa   Ex-international, Henry Nwosu, has reacted to the recent success of some of the Super Eagles players across Europe as he said their performance should give a hope to the country.   Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu expressed his happiness that Nigerian […]
Sports

Gusau heads NFF’s Special COVID-19 Task Force

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set up a special COVID- 19 task force charged with working with the various League bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID- 19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the leagues, among other responsibilities. Chairman of the NFF Security Committee and Member of the Organising Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica