Anyansi remains my mentor, says Abd’Allah

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, Wikki Tourist coach Usman Shariff Abd’Allah has yet appraise his performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying he appreciated the platform he was offered with at Enyimba International Football Club under the aegis of its debonair chairman Felix Anyansi. French-trained Abd’Allah first worked at his state’s owned Kano Pillars as an assistant while overseeing the club’s youth department programme on arrival in Nigeria after stints with clubs in France and Asia.

Known for his genial outlook and so much so noted for his straight-talking disposition particularly about things dear to his heart , Abd’Allah’s huge praise for Anyansi did not therefore come as a surprise. “No matter what anybody may say, I would forever be grateful for the wonderful times I had at Enyimba because it was there that I became famous both in Nigeria and Africa,” remarked Abd’Allah who holds dual nationality as a Nigerian-French.

“How can I forget the club’s chairman, chief Felix Anyansi for all he did for me when I was there? He gave me the platform to demonstrate what I can do and I would eternally be grateful to him.” Following the departure of Aigbogun, Abd’Allah supervised Enyimba’s campaign in the 2018 CAF Confederation by leading them to the semi-finals where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to the eventual champions, Raja Casablanca of Morocco

