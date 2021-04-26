Anyas Africa portrays himself as King of the East, speaking for the Nigerian youths

Nigerian music sensation and songwriter, Michael Nzebechukwu Anyaegbu, popularly called ‘Anyas’, has portrayed himself as king of the east, a symbolic posture, as a tool of protest for the Nigerian nouth.

“I joined the music industry in 2014, I realized that despite all the money I was making and even with the comfort I was getting, I wasn’t happy, or let me say, I wasn’t fulfilled.

“I felt empty inside. I felt something inside of me needed my attention. With lots that has been happening from my side of origin which happens to be a business oriented background, we actually deserve more recognition outside business,” he said.

The young Afrobeat star, who is also the owner of Hot Sound Records, has not gone unnoticed with back to back hit tracks sending tantalizing music shivers to the spine of the Nigerian music community and as an artiste who considers his music as a kind of inspiration for others has not been cowed by the need to be silent in the face of prevailing circumstances berating the Nigerian youths.

Rather he has taken a symbolic posture through his music to call for a change in the fortune of the Nigerian youths as demonstrated in his latest track ‘Show Dem’.

Music is one of the most veritable tools young people utilize to communicate to one another. And for the philospher who said “music is the food for the soul”; to the poet, it is a meeting place for the heart, art, thoughts and people.

And so Anyas’s song is a meeting place of art which express the thoughts of his heart to his peers.

“I will keep my voice loud and keep my fans proud of how much I am of an impact to my society,” he said.

