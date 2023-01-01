News

Anyaso calls for greater service to humanity in 2023

As the world celebrates the new year, Abia state deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the forthcoming 2023 election, Hon. Chima Desmond Anyaso has called for greater service to humanity saying that the human race must remain united to defeat the challenges it is faced with as a collective.

He noted that 2022 was a challenging year but the committed efforts to the greater good have brought about a much better world saying that 2023 will be a defining moment in human history if there is the commitment and resolve to serve the interest of humanity by all.

In his new year message, the astute politician said “therefore, the New Year 2023 calls for commitment to greater service to humanity as we all collectively strive to reverse the ugly factors militating against the attainment of a safe, harmonious, and prosperous world, even from within our innermost circle of family, friends, and associates, for what we do in our little space impact the entire humanity”.

Continuing, he noted that in 2023, “we must, as we are duty bound to, look out for good seeds within our locality, we must give our resources, time, influence, and capacity, for the betterment of a greater number of people. We should also know that a farmer who plants a crop in an infertile ground should not hope to harvest from such a misadventure”.

Regarding the forthcoming election in which he is a governorship candidate, Anyaso said “today, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Abia state, to which I belong, is putting its right foot forward to ensure the next government in Abia will be a YPP government, one that is driven by the passion to meet the needs of the people and to serve humanity. In this regard, the YPP Governorship candidate in the next election and my principal, Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor and I are determined to keep doing what we have done over the years, using our personal resources and energy to serve the people. Now much more, we will use the people’s resources to serve and improve the well-being of the people. There is no greater service than this, service to humanity”

He went further to assure that his foundation, the Chima Anyaso Foundation in conjunction with the Chief (Mrs) Ahuoma Anyaso Educational Foundation will continue with the school fees grant scheme launched in 2022. He noted that the scholarship scheme will be done in addition to the free Nursery and Primary School established 16 years ago in 2007.

He also informed that the team directly responsible for the implementation of the educational support programs will announce to the public how to participate and benefit from the new school fees grant schemes for all pupils and students that need this grant across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) of Abia state.

 

