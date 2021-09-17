…anybody can fall ill at any time, Metuh tells EFCC

Ex-National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the health challenge suffered by its Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa when slumped at the Presidential Villa points to frailties of man. In a statement by his special assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, Metuh reminded the anti-corruption agency that anybody, irrespective of age and vitality, could be confronted with a serious health challenge at any point.

He said if such could happen to “the youthful commission’s chairman, who is not even under the stress of trial, then it should serve as a lesson to the EFCC, particularly, its media department, on the impropriety of labelling and making mockery of defendants and suspects confronted with health challenges”.

The former PDP spokesman recalled how the EFCC derided him when he fell ill during his trial. According to him, he was forced to attend court on hospital stretcher, wheelchair and crutches and was denied access to medical treatment despite the manifest traumatic and life-threatening health challenge he faced. Metuh said he was mocked by the EFCC and satirized when he collapsed in the courtroom on one of the days he was forced to come to court despite his health challenge. He advised Bawa to immediately get medical attention not to experience “the pains, complications, trauma and dangers he

