News

…anybody can fall ill at any time, Metuh tells EFCC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Ex-National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the health challenge suffered by its Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa when slumped at the Presidential Villa points to frailties of man. In a statement by his special assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, Metuh reminded the anti-corruption agency that anybody, irrespective of age and vitality, could be confronted with a serious health challenge at any point.

He said if such could happen to “the youthful commission’s chairman, who is not even under the stress of trial, then it should serve as a lesson to the EFCC, particularly, its media department, on the impropriety of labelling and making mockery of defendants and suspects confronted with health challenges”.

The former PDP spokesman recalled how the EFCC derided him when he fell ill during his trial. According to him, he was forced to attend court on hospital stretcher, wheelchair and crutches and was denied access to medical treatment despite the manifest traumatic and life-threatening health challenge he faced. Metuh said he was mocked by the EFCC and satirized when he collapsed in the courtroom on one of the days he was forced to come to court despite his health challenge. He advised Bawa to immediately get medical attention not to experience “the pains, complications, trauma and dangers he

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 2 new deaths, 101 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded 101 new COVID-19 recoveries on Friday, increasing the country’s total number of discharged patients to 62,686. However, the number of confirmed cases crossed 67,000 with 246 new infections recorded on Friday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in its update for November 27, 2020. The new infections […]
News

Missing 5-year old boy found dead, in abandoned vehicle

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A five-year-old boy, who had been missing for more than five days, has been found dead at Ishiuzor, Egbu, in Owerri North council area of Imo State.   The boy, according to a source who craved anonymity, was found dead, stuffed in an abandoned vehicle in a compound in the neighborhood where he was sent […]
News

Herdsmen attacks: Ogun community sends SOS to Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Residents of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday sent a save our soul call to Governor Dapo Abiodun over incessant killings and destruction of their farms by Fulani herdsmen. This is coming after a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi and two others were reportedly killed this week by the suspected herdsmen believed to be of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica