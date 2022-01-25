Anyim a detribalised Nigerian – Northern group

A group, Coalition of Northern Supporters, has described former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Chief Anyim Pius Anyim as “a detribalised Nigerian”.

The Chairman, Alhaji Usman Sulaiman Shehu, said the ex-Senate President, who is eyeing the of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for the 2023 presidential election, is an honest, peace-loving and kind politician.

Shehu, who spoke on Tuesday when the group visited the Ayim in Abuja, said he was convinced the Ebonyi State politician would give Nigeria the right leadership.

According to him, the group is convinced the only person from the South-East who meets its criteria for the presidency “is none other than Distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim”.

Shehu said during one of the group’s executive meetings on the December 26, 2021 in Abuja, “it was decided that our focus must be based on a single candidate from the South-East”.

He added that such a person must be a “person with high personality profile” and a person with developmental leadership quality.

Other criteria, according to Shehu, are: “a person who cares for the underprivileged and the masses, a person whose vision is for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerian citizens as a whole, a person whose ample experience would enable him to raise the level of our country by means of curtailing the continuing hike of the prices of goods and services”.

He sought Anyim’s approval to commence consultations and to register members in the North.

The ex-SFG thanked them for their support and commitment to working for his victory, assuring them that he would work with the coalition once the campaign begins.

He urged them to feel free to join other campaign groups that were already supporting his aspiration in registering with the Anyim Campaign Organisation.

