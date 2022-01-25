News

Anyim a detribalised Nigerian – Northern group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

A group, Coalition of Northern Supporters, has described former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Chief Anyim Pius Anyim as “a detribalised Nigerian”.

The Chairman, Alhaji Usman Sulaiman Shehu, said  the ex-Senate President,  who is eyeing  the  of Peoples Democratic Party’s  (PDP) ticket for the 2023 presidential election,  is an honest, peace-loving and kind politician.

Shehu, who spoke  on Tuesday when the group visited the Ayim  in Abuja, said he was convinced   the Ebonyi State politician  would give Nigeria the right leadership.

According to him, the group is  convinced the only person from the South-East who meets its criteria for the presidency “is none other than Distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim”.

Shehu  said  during one of the group’s executive meetings on the December 26, 2021 in Abuja, “it was decided that our focus must be based on a single candidate from the South-East”.

He added that such a person must be a “person with high personality profile” and a person with developmental leadership quality.

Other criteria, according to Shehu, are: “a person who cares for the underprivileged and the masses,  a person whose vision is for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerian citizens as a whole, a person whose ample experience would enable him to raise the level of our country by means of curtailing the continuing hike of the  prices of goods and services”.

He sought Anyim’s approval to commence consultations and to register  members in the North.

 The ex-SFG thanked them for their support and commitment to working  for his victory, assuring them that he would work with the coalition once the campaign begins.

He urged them to feel free to join other campaign groups that were already supporting his aspiration in registering with the Anyim Campaign Organisation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EFCC’s witness exonerates ex SGF, Babachir Lawal, of complicity in alleged N544m contract fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Julius Sunday Babalola, yesterday told an Abuja High Court that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) knew nothing about the N544 million contract in which criminal charges were filed against him. Babalola told the court that the Minister’s Tenders’ Board for […]
News

Katsina sets up contributory healthcare management agency

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsi na

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has established a Contributory Health Care Management Agency that would provide health assistance to civil servants in the state. “A board that will run the affairs of the agency has been established to effectively handle the comprehensive health care affairs of civil servants.”   Alhaji Nuhu Danja, Commissioner […]
News

VAT collection: FIRS adamant, insists it’s empowered by law

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa,

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday declared that no sub-national government can collect Value Added Tax (VAT). To this end, the Federal Government’s tax agency insists it remains the only statutory empowered tax agency of the government allowed to collect VAT on behalf of the three tiers of government. FIRS’ Group Lead, Special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica