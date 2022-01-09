Anyim charges Eagles to fly high in Cameroon

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has urged the Super Eagles to kickstart their African Cup of Nations campaign with a victory over Egypt on Tuesday as he expressed confidence the team can claim their fourth AFCON title in Cameroon.

The Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs in Garoua on Tuesday in a Group D opener and Anyim, in a press statement he signed on Saturday, said the football-loving Nigerians have pinned their hopes on the team to win the tournament which started on Sunday in Cameroon and urged the Eagles not to disappoint their teeming fans.

“I urge you all, our national soccer pride and worthy ambassadors, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, to go out there with courage and confidence, once again, in Garoua, Cameroon, on Tuesday, and make us proud, as you file out to engage the Pharaohs of Egypt in the Group D opening game.

And thereafter continue to show the stuff you are made of in the other games until you win the final game and bring home the cup,” the former Secretary to the Government of the federation said in the statement.

“I want you to remember, our talented Super Eagles and the management team of this tournament, that the joy of our people and the hope of our dear country winning the fourth continental title in this edition of the AFCON 2021, rests on your able shoulders. I have no doubts whatsoever that you are equal to the task.

“As you know, Nigerians love soccer and will be glued to their television sets watching and cheering you all the way to the finals by the grace of God. I wish you a crisis and injury-free tournament as we look forward to receiving you home with pride on your return

