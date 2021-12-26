Anyim  commiserates with  Anyaoku, greets Makinde 

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim has commiserated with the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku on the death of his younger brother, Engr. Bertram Oguguo Anyaoku which occurred recently.

In a condolence letter personally signed by him, Anyim charged Anyaoku to take heart over the loss. The letter read thus:

“I have received, with sadness, news of the death of your younger brother, Engr. Bertram Oguguo Anyaoku.

“As the elder in the family this will be a painful experience for you.

“Please take heart sir. I urge you to find comfort in the knowledge that our late brother lived a life of service and made quality contributions to the well being of his Obosi Community, Anambra State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant you and the rest members of your family the courage to bear this huge loss.

“As you prepare for his final rite of passage, may the Lord grant his soul eternal rest in His bosom.”

In another development, Anyim has also sent a letter of felicitation to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the joyous occasion of his birthday.

“I join your family, friends, associates and the good people of Oyo State to rejoice with you. Your life and record of achievements both in your private life and public service mark you out as a special gift of God to humanity.

“Your have continued to demonstrate rare leadership qualities that is restoring hope to the younger generations. I pray that the good Lord will uphold you in good health and wisdom to continue your worthy services to Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

“Congratulations and happy birthday my brother,” Anyim wrote.

