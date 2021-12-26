News

Anyim  commiserates with  Anyaoku, greets Makinde 

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Anyim  commiserates with  Anyaoku, greets Makinde 

 

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim has commiserated with the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku on  the death of his  younger brother, Engr. Bertram  Oguguo Anyaoku which occurred recently.

In a condolence letter personally signed by him, Anyim charged Anyaoku to take heart over the loss. The letter read thus:

“I have received, with sadness, news of the death of your younger brother, Engr. Bertram  Oguguo Anyaoku.

“As the elder in the family this will be a painful experience for you.

“Please take heart sir. I urge you to find comfort in the knowledge that our late brother lived a life of service and made quality contributions to the well being of  his Obosi Community, Anambra State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant you and the rest members of your family the courage to bear this huge loss.

“As you prepare for his final rite of passage, may the Lord grant his soul eternal rest in His bosom.”

In another development, Anyim has also sent a letter of felicitation to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State  on the  joyous occasion of his birthday.

“I join your family, friends, associates and the good people of Oyo State to rejoice with you. Your life and record of achievements both in your private life and public service  mark you out as a special gift of God to humanity.

“Your have continued to demonstrate rare leadership qualities that is restoring hope to the younger generations. I pray that the good Lord will uphold you in good health and wisdom to continue your worthy services to Oyo State, Nigeria  and humanity at large.

“Congratulations and happy birthday my brother,” Anyim wrote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

China launches unmanned Mars mission

Posted on Author Reporter

  China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, a bid for global leadership in space and a display of its technological prowess and ambition. China’s largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe at 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT) from […]
News

COVID-19: Cross River govt vaccinates refugees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu visited Refugee Camp at Ogoja Local Government Area as part of sensitization exercise for Cholera prevention and Phase two roll out of COVID-19 Vaccination across the State alongside the Director-General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, and the vaccination Team. […]
News

Makinde pledges to address workers’ backlog of promotions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite the economic challenges being posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday promised bumper deliverables for workers and the people of the state in the 2021 fiscal year. Thegovernor, whoenumerated a series of developmental initiatives his government was targeting in the New Year, also declared that his administration would continue to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica