Anyim condemns Zamfara killings

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki Comment(0)

…says no one should live in fear in their own home

 

Ex-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim yesterday condemned the killings in Anka and Bakkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State by bandits on Saturday. At least 200 people were reportedly killed and 10,000 displaced in attacks by the hoodlums. One should have to live in fear in his or her own home. In a statement, Ayim, who decried the development, said he is saddened by the rising security crisis in the country. He said: “No one should have to live in fear in their own home.” The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation consoled the people of Zamfara over the killings. He said:”It is with a heavy heart that I condole with the people of Zamfara State. The destruction of life and property is barbaric and the interruption of their livelihoods is saddening. “I mourn with the people of Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs, we owe the families and all other affected communities across the nation a safer and brighter future. “I pray for a Nigeria where we all live in harmony and there’s absolute security.”

 

