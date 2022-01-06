Anyim: I’m running for 2023 presidency to save Nigeria from further collapse

…. S’East leaders reaffirm support for ex-Senate President

Former Senate president and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, Thursday said he was contesting for next year’s presidential election to save the country from further trepidation.

He stated this at Enugu during a South East briefing and consultative session for leaders of the zone on his presidential ambition, noting that if elected he will reposition the country.

He said Nigerians were expecting someone that has the experience and capacity to rebuild the country, insisting that zoning or no zoning in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he will contest the 2023 presidential election as, according to him, he has gathered the experience to deliver if elected president.

Aniym said: “As we prepare for 2023 elections, I take the liberty to say that the challenge before our great party is how to deliver on the expectations of the Nigerian people. Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to rebuild our nation; to protect lives and property; to restore the respect of Nigeria within the comity of nations; to re-align the political structure of Nigeria to reflect the current realities; to revive our economy and save the naira; to rebuild our broken-down social fabric; to create jobs for our teeming youths and rehabilitate our collapsing educational systems, among others. My brothers and sisters, the summary of these expectations is that Nigerians expect PDP to return to power, so that our nation can resume the march to greatness.

“The above tasks are no mean ones. The political pedigree, vision and credentials of who leads the party to accomplish these tasks must command priority attention and consideration of our great party. It is in furtherance of this that I put forth my credentials and records for your consideration.

“I have stood with our party, the PDP, in good and bad times. Like most loyal party members, I have had my moments of elation as well as some difficult times, but I never moved. I have never switched parties. Therefore, I make bold to say that I can be entrusted with the vision, mission, values and principles of PDP as a committed party man.

“I have been privileged to understand our national problems and appreciate their enormity and peculiarities in the last 21 years from my vantage positions in both the legislative and the executive arms of government. Therefore, I have a clear view of the task ahead as well as the solutions needed to advance the cause of our country.

“My records as President of the Senate and as Secretary to the Government of the Federation clearly show that I am more interested in building strong institutions than seeking enhancement of personal power or position. My records show effective and efficient management of the nation’s diversity on the basis of equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness, he said.

Anyim used the occasion to call on all the political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, for equity and fairness.

“Nevertheless, you may recall that when I declared my interest to contest for the presidency, I was emphatic that I will contest whether the presidency is zoned to the South or not. This is because, if the presidency is zoned to South East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness. If it is not zoned to the South East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.

“Let me, therefore, join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South, particularly the South East, he said.

Some leaders of geo-political zone, including Senators T A Orji, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Obinna Ogba, Ama Nnachi, among others, reaffirmed their support for Anyim, describing as a man of requisite experience to govern the country.

