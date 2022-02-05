News

Anyim: Let’s build Nigeria on equity, fairness, justice

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday continued his consultation for the 2023 presidency when he met with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) Iba Gani Adams in Lagos. Anyim who is seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also met with former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Chief Olabode George, as well as leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere Chief Ayo Adebanjo, He told them that his mission was to seek for their blessings on his aspiration to lead the country after President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the former President of the Senate, Nigeria; “must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness and justice. “We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy.” He promised to advance the legacies of the founding fathers of PDP and the cause of democracy in Nigeria. George on his part, described Anyim as “a highly responsible character,” adding that as Senate President, the country’s number three citizen, and as the SGF, he has gathered experience, capacity, character, knowledge.

 

Our Reporters

