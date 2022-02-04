Anyim: Let’s build Nigeria on equity, fairness, justice

*Consults Adams, George, Adebanjo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday, continued his consultation for the 2023 presidency when he met with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) Iba Gani Adams in Lagos.

Anyim, who is seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also met with former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Chief Olabode George, as well as leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere Chief Ayo Adebanjo,

He told them that his mission was to seek for their blessings on his aspiration to lead the country after President Muhammadu Buhari and to seek his blessing.

According to the former President of the Senate: “Nigeria must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness and justice.

“We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy.”

He promised to advance the legacies of the founding fathers of PDP and the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

George on his part, described Anyim as: “A highly responsible character,” adding that as Senate President, the country’s number three citizen, and as the SGF, he has gathered experience, capacity, character, knowledge.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will be a good leader.

“I know you as a first class planner. It shall be well with you,” he said.

