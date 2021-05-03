News

Anyim: Military action, foreign assistance  won’t resolve insecurity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

* Charges Buhari to create platform for national dialogue 

 

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Monday  tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to de-emphasise the deployment of troops and request for international military assistance in the fight against insurgency, banditry,  terrorism and agitations for self determination in the country.

 

Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) during the Jonathan administration, said rather than relying solely on the use  military force to resolve these challenges, the Federal Government should create a platform for Nigerians to ventilate their grievances and collectively  proffer enduring solutions.

 

In a open letter, dated May 3, 2021 and addressed to the President, Anyim described the worsening state of insecurity across Nigeria as unfortunate but said the situation could have been avoided if the Buhari administration had given  listening  ears to the complaints and peaceful protests  from different parts of Nigeria before these agitations turned violent.

 

“I wish to note that every violent agitation originates from a non-violent agitation that was not attended to. Today, Nigeria is bedeviled with violent and non-violent agitations. It is also a fact that the current violent agitations originated from non-violent agitations e.g.,Boko Haram started as a non-violent procession; the herders/farmers clashes which has  degenerated into a deadly conflict with many states now bloody theaters of war; ethnic conflicts in Kaduna, Ebonyi, Cross River,

 

Benue, Plateau states etc. which are escalating to an unmanageable scale; armed banditry in virtually all states of the federation particularly Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto which has overwhelmed the law enforcement agencies, kidnaping which has become occupational in most parts of the country.

“To worsen matters, Boko Haram, has acquired new impetus that they now overrun the military and have even expanded their base to Niger State. IPOB has become a regional challenge.

 

“On the non-violent side, agitations for restructuring are scaling up in momentum, ethnic consciousness and allegiance even among the elite are far eroding national concerns. All these and many more coupled with gross downturn in the national economic, social and political space has become an apparent threat to our nationhood,” he said.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Boeing 737 plane feared crashed in Indonesia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 62 people is believed to have crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. The Sriwijaya Air disappeared from radars four minutes into its journey to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, reports the BBC.   It is thought to have dropped more than 3,000m (10,000ft) in […]
News

Zenith Bank commences awareness campaign on banking system

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Management of Zenith Bank Nigeria PLC, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has commenced the sensitisation campaign on the importance of the banking system. The programme, which was held in some secondary schools and primary schools across the State, was aimed at educating the students on how the banking industry operate […]
News

Over 10,000 doctors execute MeCure online consultations

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising demand for online consultations or Tele-Medication services, which has picked up exponentially ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 doctors would be providing online health care services.     In order to cater to this huge demand of telemedicine, the MeCure Smart, a smartphone app (msb.ng) which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica