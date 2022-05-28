Anyim raises alarm over missing Ebonyi PDP delegates list

A presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim raised alarm over the delegates list from Ebonyi State. Anyim, who expressed deep concern over the non-availability of the list of delegates from Ebonyi State, warned the party leadership that disenfranchising delegates from any state will fundamentally affect the outcome of the election.

Anyim who is a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), hails from Ebonyi State. In a letter dated Friday, May 27 addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Professor Iyorchia Ayu, and Chairman of Special Convention, Senator David Mark Anyim lamented that he had gone through the list of delegates from other states and the FCT but could not find that of Ebonyi State. He noted with dismay that despite assurances by the National Organising Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Umar Bature that what he called ‘technical error’ would be rectified, the problem remained as at 12 noon on Friday.

