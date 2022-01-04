Anyim: S’East most qualified to produce Buhari’s successor

…Igbo should be given chance in 2023, says Ikpeazu

Former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday said the South East was the most qualified zone to produce the next President of the country in the 2023 presidential election. Anyim stated this in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State the country of the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu when visited the governor to formally inform him of his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential election. He said he came to formally inform Ikpeazu and People’s Democratic Party(PDP) leadership in the state of his plans to run for the Presidency of the country in the 2023 as according to him, South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next President based on “equity and justice”. Anyim said “ I decided to make myself available to contest this presidential seat “after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide con- tacts across the country.” He called for support of Ikpeaze and PDP in the State, assuring that he would be a candidate and a President that Nigeria would be proud of. Responding, Ikpeazu recommended Anyim as the next president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction. He described Anyim as a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria. Ikpeazu assured Anyim of his support as the next Nigerian President of South-East extraction, noting that what matters now is “just for the Igbos to be given a chance to produce the next Nigerian President”. Ikpeazu said, “No oth er tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than the Igbos as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.” He added that in the South East and indeed across the country today, “the credentials of Senator Anyim stand very tall”.

